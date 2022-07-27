Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
The proposed Harbor View office park development in Redwood City still faces resistance due to insufficient low-income housing units proposed, with some councilmembers requesting more affordable housing to address the city’s job housing imbalance.
The site has gone through numerous reviews and discussions since project plans were submitted by Jay Paul Company and DES Architects in 2015 for 320-350 Blomquist St. Issues around increasing affordable housing units at the site and community space remain points of contention discussed at a July 25 council meeting. The city has stood firm on its request for more affordable housing units than the 64 extremely low-income ones proposed. City staff instead want the developer to have at least 116 extremely low-income units. Staff has maintained that 64 units don’t meaningfully address the housing stock or are proportionate to the jobs created by the development. The St. Francis Center, a nonprofit in unincorporated Redwood City, would take ownership of the units. The city had previously asked for 392 market-rate units but would settle for 116 low-income units based on an equivalency rate from its analysis.
Several councilmembers made it their top priority moving forward, calling the current numbers insufficient for the size and scope of the massive project. Vice Mayor Diana Reddy asked people currently for the project to reconsider and demand more housing.
“They are filling their pockets while the city’s job housing imbalance grows, and our community needs continue to be under-resourced and understaffed,” Reddy said.
“I think the 116 ELI request isn’t much because it is essentially the same as a market rate unit,” Councilmember Lissette Espinoza-Garnica said.
The project site at 320-350 Blomquist St. calls for 800,000 square feet of an office park in the industrial section of northeast Redwood City. The site, formerly the Malibu Grand Prix amusement park, calls for three office buildings spanning 765,150 square feet in total, a parking structure and surface parking with 2,591 stalls and a 35,000-square-foot employee amenities building.
Other councilmembers asked how the 3,000 jobs created would affect traffic along the surrounding areas, wanting more information about mitigation measures. Issues remain around increased transportation congestion.
The developer is proposing a $13 million contribution for constructing new parks and infrastructure improvements for existing recreational facilities, which is its final offer, city staff said. The total proposed community benefits are around $56 million. Several councilmembers were frustrated by the dragged-out timeline decision on the development and the allocation of the $56 million in community benefits. Councilmember Jeff Gee asked staff to work with the developer on a deal involving funding for housing promptly, suggesting $56 million could go to housing developments. Mayor Giselle Hale called for a vote soon, regardless of the decision, given the years of analysis. She noted the project could fund needed city improvements and still provides 64 units of affordable housing. An ad hoc committee has met on the subject seven times in the last year.
Many speakers urged the council to take the developer’s offer and move it forward to the approval process because of the affordable housing it creates and the union jobs it would provide for construction. They cited the current need among vulnerable communities and the astronomical housing costs on the Peninsula.
In other business, the council also decided to bring an amendment to the voters in November to shorten the mayor’s term from two years to one year. The shortened time would give more members time to represent the community as mayor and lessen the additional commitments. The council also decided not to appoint Adrian Brandt to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission and instead reopen the recruitment process. Several other candidates in the current process dropped out because they were not eligible, resulting in only one qualified candidate, Brandt. The council also voted to appoint someone to fill the vacancy left by the upcoming resignation of Councilmember Michael Smith due to family commitments on the East Coast. Smith represents District 4, and his resignation starts Aug. 1. The council has 60 days to appoint someone. If the council appoints someone, their term will go to December 2024. An interview process would occur before the council decides at its Aug. 27 meeting, although the city is still determining the timeline.
