The proposed Harbor View office park development in Redwood City still faces resistance due to insufficient low-income housing units proposed, with some councilmembers requesting more affordable housing to address the city’s job housing imbalance.

The site has gone through numerous reviews and discussions since project plans were submitted by Jay Paul Company and DES Architects in 2015 for 320-350 Blomquist St. Issues around increasing affordable housing units at the site and community space remain points of contention discussed at a July 25 council meeting. The city has stood firm on its request for more affordable housing units than the 64 extremely low-income ones proposed. City staff instead want the developer to have at least 116 extremely low-income units. Staff has maintained that 64 units don’t meaningfully address the housing stock or are proportionate to the jobs created by the development. The St. Francis Center, a nonprofit in unincorporated Redwood City, would take ownership of the units. The city had previously asked for 392 market-rate units but would settle for 116 low-income units based on an equivalency rate from its analysis.

Harbor View development proposal in Redwood City

Rendering of the Harbor View development proposal in Redwood City.

