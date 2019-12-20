The Redwood City Council Monday unanimously approved various zoning updates for the mixed-use live/work district to encourage housing development as well as child care facilities and other community benefits there.
The MULW district encompasses more than 37 acres near corridors including El Camino Real, Woodside Road, Arguello Street, Winslow Street and Rolison Road. The district was established in 2013 with the goal of facilitating a creative mix of homes and low intensity workplaces, with the only housing allowed being live/work units — a workplace and home occupied by the same resident.
But no such development proposals have been submitted to the city and, despite a strong market, the district has seen almost no development activity since it was established because of overly restrictive zoning, officials have said. So the city began the process of updating development rules in the district with the primary goal of encouraging housing development in it.
The zoning amendments streamline the permitting for live/work units and allow stand-alone multi-family housing, which is currently not allowed in the district, by right. The amendments include a program offering height and density increases in exchange for community benefits, including affordable housing and child care, among others. The program also incentivizes the inclusion of two- and three-bedroom units in housing projects.
“I’m glad we’re moving forward with this. This clearly represents the direction the council wants to go in to encourage more housing,” said Councilman Ian Bain, adding that he’s especially excited that the zoning changes may bring about additional below-market-rate units and home ownership opportunities.
Councilmembers were also happy to see child care facilities incentivized in the district, though there was some disagreement about whether to require conditional use permits for such projects or to allow them by right.
Conditional use permits have and will continue to be required for child care facilities in the city, even with the approval of the new zoning changes, because of the impact they can have on traffic and surrounding properties, said Community Development Director Mark Muenzer. But that may soon change.
Muenzer said in 2020 staff will explore a potential neighborhood notification process in place of the conditional use permit requirement for child care facilities.
“That would be the type of thing we’d be looking at to make sure folks knew [a child care facility] was proposed and that they had an opportunity to express any concerns about that and to work with the child care operator to mitigate those impacts,” he said.
Vice Mayor Shelly Masur said she hopes staff moves quickly to do away with the conditional use permit for child care facilities, which she feels should be permitted by right or at least via a more streamlined process.
“I do think there’s a consistency issue when we say child care is a community benefit but it also requires a conditional use permit,” she said. “If we value it enough to have it be a community benefit it feels like it should either be by right or a very very streamlined process.
“If I’m a developer and I’m including child care in my development and I’m getting points for it, but then I have to wait for a separate conditional approval process — it doesn’t match up,” she continued. “So I hope we fix that fairly quickly.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.