A city of Redwood City work truck was stolen Tuesday from Commercial Street and Old County Road in San Carlos while the city employee was completing work on water lines a short distance away then drove around near Hillsborough then back to Redwood City, where the driver was arrested, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The truck was stolen about 11 a.m. and it was last seen heading north on Old County Road.
The county’s Vehicle Theft Task Force found out it had a GPS unit and located it heading south on Interstate 280 near Hillsborough. Agents spotted it and followed it through multiple counties and jurisdictions until it came to Redwood City in a residential neighborhood adjacent to Woodside Road, where the driver, identified as Anaviska Juarez, 21, was arrested.
