Redwood City voters are on the verge of denying a change to the city’s charter that would have reduced the term a councilmember served as mayor from two years to one, according to updated vote tallies released Friday by the county Elections Office.
Measure P, which needed a simple majority to pass, was proposed to broaden representation in the top seat on the seven-member-governing board. With one-year mayor terms, the city argued Councilmembers, elected to four-year terms, would have a greater chance of rotating into the mayor position. Without the change, the city argued some districts might never be represented in the mayor position.
Single-year mayor terms are common across the county but as of Friday, the measure appeared to be failing. While 5,137 voters or 36,58% of the vote were cast in favor of Measure P, another 8,905 votes, or 63.42% of voters, sided against the measure.
Alternatively, Measure Z, another measure proposed by the city to codify district elections in the city’s charter, appeared to be on the path to approval with 11,818 votes, or 85.41% of voters, in favor of the measure and 2,019 votes, or 14.59%, against.
Not all races have been so definitive though. Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone is still battling it out against Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City School District school board trustee, to represent District 2 on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Carole Groom is vacating the seat and endorsed Stone who, as of Friday’s updated figures, was trailing Corzo by 170 votes. In total, Corzo received 12,712 votes, or 50.34%, of the votes while Stone received 12,542 votes, or 49.66%.
San Mateo’s District 5 race also remains tight between Rob Linhares and Adam Loraine. As of Friday night’s update, Linhares was ahead by 31 votes with 2,078 votes, or 50.38%, to Loraine’s 2,047 votes, or 49.62%.
Robert Newsom held onto his lead in District 3 over Sarah Fields and Sergio Zygmunt. Newsom has received 1,401 votes, or 45.75%; Fields 1,258 votes, or 41.08%; and Zygmunt 403 votes, or 13.16%. Lisa Diaz Nash also kept her strong footing with 3,126 votes, or 69.73%, to Nick Atkeson’s 1,357 votes, or 30.27%.
In Redwood City, District 2 saw Margaret Becker continuing to hold onto her narrow lead over Chris Sturken and Alison Madden. Becker has 635 votes, or 41.02%; Sturken 602 votes, or 38.89%; and Madden 311 votes, or 20.09%.
South San Francisco Councilmember Eddie Flores remained ahead in his bid for the District 5 seat. He received 690 votes, or 52.19%, to Tom Carney’s 502 votes, or 37.97%, and Brittany Burgo’s 130 votes, or 9.83%. Councilmember Mark Addiego was also ahead with 1,472 votes, or 67.65%, to Angelique Presidente's 704 votes, or 32.35%.
In San Carlos, incumbents Sara McDowell and Adam Rak will likely hold onto their seats, McDowell with 5,357 votes, or 30.15% and Rak with 4,888 votes, or 27.51%. Pranita Venkatesh is in the lead for the third open seat with 3,616 votes, or 20.35%, followed by John Durkin with 2,576 votes, or 14.5%, and Alexander Kent with 1,328 votes, or 7.48%.
Standings in two San Bruno races have also remained steady. Sandy Alvarez remains in the lead in District 1, receiving 813 votes, or 39.5%, followed by Jeffrey Tong with 590 votes, or 28.67%, Jeremy Sarnecky with 380 votes, or 18.46%, and John Strazzarino with 275 votes, or 13.36%. Marty Medina leads in District 4 with 561 votes, or 57.92%, against Auros Harman who received 409 votes, or 42.08%.
Stacy Jimenez and Art Kiesel remain in the lead for two open seats on the Foster City Council. Jimenez has received 3,226 votes, or 28.46%; Kiesel 2,774 votes, or 24.47%; incumbent Richa Awasthi 2,608 votes, or 23%; Evan Adams 2,029 votes, or 17.9%; and Dave Melchner 700 votes or 6.17%.
The Elections Office estimates it has about 110,000 more ballots to count after tabulating 149,225 so far, about 34.5% of 432,707 eligible voters in the county. Voter turnout is expected to land somewhere around 60%.
All results are according to semiofficial results from Friday, Nov. 11, which included votes by mail received by Friday, Nov. 4, all ballots received at voting centers and a portion of vote-by-mail ballots received after Friday, Nov. 4. Later results will include additional votes received after Saturday, Nov. 5. Conditional voter registration or professional ballots are not included in current results. Post-election results will be released before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15, Wednesday, Nov. 16, Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
