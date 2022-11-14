Redwood City voters are on the verge of denying a change to the city’s charter that would have reduced the term a councilmember served as mayor from two years to one, according to updated vote tallies released Friday by the county Elections Office.

Measure P, which needed a simple majority to pass, was proposed to broaden representation in the top seat on the seven-member-governing board. With one-year mayor terms, the city argued Councilmembers, elected to four-year terms, would have a greater chance of rotating into the mayor position. Without the change, the city argued some districts might never be represented in the mayor position.

