A tutor charged with four counts of child molestation had his bail reduced to $10,000 June 13 after saying he couldn’t afford the $400,000 amount suggested by prosecutors, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Aldo Ricardo Sepulvedaperez, 35, of Redwood City, was hired as a tutor to victims who were 11 and 12 years old over the course of the 15 months of alleged crimes — including hugging, touching, showing sex films and use of sex toys, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
The victim allegedly reported the crimes to his mother so the defendant would not molest other children, according to the DA’s Office.
Sepulvedaperez was in custody on no bail status, but his attorney motioned to set bail during Tuesday’s preliminary hearing where he was held to answer. The prosecution was against the idea but, if bail was to be set, the DA’s Office suggested it be set to $400,000. However, Judge Donald Ayoob said Sepulvedaperez can’t afford it and his bail was set at $10,000 on the condition he doesn’t contact the victims or any minors, Wagstaffe said.
If convicted, Sepulvedaperez could face a maximum of 14 years in state prison, according to the DA’s Office. He returns to court June 28 to set a trial date.
