After hours of public comment, Redwood City councilmembers agreed to move forward with additional work on tenant protections, a move landlords opposed and some housing advocates say doesn’t go far enough.
Councilmembers voted 5-2 to grant permission for staff to further research two policies: an anti-harassment policy and adding a right-to-return provision specifically related to renovations into a proposed just-cause eviction policy. They were also given permission to seek out a third party who can help provide anti-harassment services and tenant and landlord assistance, monitor the Legislature on housing law changes and implement already adopted anti-displacement policies.
The direction builds on work the city began last June when the council adopted an anti-displacement strategy that called for greater tenant protections while preserving unsubsidized affordable housing and mobile homes. That work is expected to extend through 2026.
“That’s one of the things I love most about our city — we’re not perfect but we sure try very hard to address situations that impact the most vulnerable people in our community,” Councilmember Diane Howard said. “This is unprecedented and I hope we will motivate other cities to do the same.”
Vice Mayor Lissette Espinoza-Garnica had encouraged her colleagues to direct staff to prioritize one initiative to make space for researching a more comprehensive just-cause provision. Specifically, Espinoza-Garnica endorsed a version of the policy put forward by the nonprofit Faith in Action Bay Area.
The organization has asked for a just-cause provision that begins the first day of tenancy, closes a loophole that allows evictions for renovations, allows tenants a first right of refusal after a renewal, and clarifies the definition of a no-fault just-cause eviction.
“I think it is important to actually have consequences with teeth as a real deterrent for certain behavior such as taking advantage of loopholes to informally evict our tenants,” Espinoza-Garnica said. “I think these are reasonable actions to enforce and I think it definitely requires consequences for taking advantage especially of vulnerable populations.”
Dozens of public speakers turned out to Monday’s meeting, many associated with Faith in Action, to also advocate for more aggressive policies. The organization had held a rally before the council meeting and accused the city of not taking them and their requests seriously.
Alternatively, many landlords and organizations representing property owners also spoke out during Monday’s meeting, arguing that federal, state and local laws already provide adequate renter protections and any further local ordinances would only add additional burdens for particularly small home providers.
“The listening sessions did not produce the data to show that there is a need for such a broad brush approach to this issue,” said Gernando Peña, Government Affairs director with the San Mateo County Association of Realtors. “I believe we should continue to work with staff and community members on solutions for safe and affordable housing and to address the disagreement we have on some of these protections.”
Many who were against the recommendations suggested city staff should spend time investigating how to educate the public on existing laws and resources rather than studying more policies. The suggestion has also been supported by those in favor of more protections including Faith in Action, which has called for establishing a central office where tenants and landlords can seek assistance in person.
Ultimately, a majority of councilmembers opted to “stay the course” and supported the staff recommendations as put forward after staff noted extensive staff time would be required on top of the existing workload to pursue Espinoza-Garnica’s recommendations.
Councilmember Chris Sturken, who also advocated for studying more expansive protections, and Espinoza-Garnica voted against the recommendations. Sturken had also suggested the city establish a fund that would help small mom-and-pop landlords cover the costs of relocation assistance and renovations.
Staff plans to return to the council with an update on their research into both policies and on a process for identifying a partner to help implement their goals and recommendations next winter.
“Government is a ship that moves slowly but it has a big wake,” Councilmember Kaia Eakin said.” What we’re doing matters. It’s important. Stay the course and we as a community will work together.”
