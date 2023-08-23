Mayor Jeff Gee announced last week that the city will be scheduling a community meeting on park safety in September.
“Community members have shared several concerns regarding safety issues in City parks, and the August 10 shooting near Red Morton Park, which injured two individuals, was distressing to many,” Gee said in a press release. “We want to hear from residents, and also share steps the City is taking to support public safety.”
The date and location will be shared soon, according to the city.
Police are continuing to investigate the Aug. 10, shooting at 1455 Madison Ave., near Red Morton Park and the Veterans Memorial Senior Center. The Redwood City Police Department requests anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Brian Luo at (650) 780-7619. Anonymous tips may also be reported to the tip line at (650) 780-7110, or through Bay Area Crimes Stoppers at (415) 946-8733.
