Redwood City will host a discussion on its public safety budgets Thursday, giving residents a deeper look at the dollars the city allocates to its fire and police departments ahead of formal City Council budget conversations.
“We are excited to have a two-way dialogue with the community to share data and insights detailing how police and fire services are provided today and listen to community feedback and ideas about how they might be reimagined in the future,” Vice Mayor Giselle Hale said.
Public safety accounts for the greatest portion of city expenditures, amounting to 34.6% of the city budget. For Fiscal Year 2020-21, the city allocated more than $51.2 million to the police department with roughly $36.4 million having been expended to date.
In the same budget cycle, the fire department was allocated just short of $35.8 million and has spent more than $28.2 million before the close of the fiscal year in June.
The community meeting on public safety budgets comes roughly a year after public outcry over the police murder of Black Minneapolis man, George Floyd. In Redwood City, thousands gathered to protest the killing against police brutality and many called on the city to downsize police budgets to instead direct those funds to other community resources.
In response to the pandemic and anticipated revenue shortfalls, the police budget was cut by $370,270 due to a citywide hiring freeze which affected nine officer positions. The city also instituted other administrative cuts to help save money during the economic downturn.
Alternatively, the fire department’s employee budget increased by $362,605. The city also allocated an additional $800,000 to the department for providing continued COVID-19 vaccination support. The city had attempted to cut the department budget by temporarily browning out Engine 9 but community members pushed back on the suggestion.
During Thursday’s meeting, hosted by Mayor Diane Howard and Hale, officials will provide information about programming, calls for service, staffing history, budgets and goals for Fiscal Year 2021-22. Meeting participants will also have a chance to provide feedback which will be considered when developing the final budget proposal.
The city will also host a study session on the FY 2021-22 budget on June 14 when the public can provide additional feedback during public comment.
Visit the Community Meeting webpage at redwoodcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/49491/2055 to learn more about the event and to register to participate.
