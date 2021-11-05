Redwood City officials will commemorate the opening of the new Highway 101 pedestrian undercrossing that will connect the bike path on Bair Island Road with the bike lanes on Main Street.
The 14-foot wide path will maintain 9 to 10 feet of headroom beneath the freeway and adjacent to Redwood Creek and will have landscaping improvements, site lighting, two retaining walls and a scenic overlook, according to the city. The ribbon cutting will be 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
Creating a physical link between the Bayfront areas and downtown has been a long-term planning goal of the city. Previously, an existing, undeveloped and narrow foot trail crossed under the freeway at this location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.