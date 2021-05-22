Two development proposals considered but not accepted during Redwood City’s Gatekeeper Process will get a new look Monday after undergoing slight revisions.
The development plans at 1900 Broadway and 601 Allerton St. are predominantly office building proposals with space reserved for retail space and housing units. Developers of both projects were directed to return to the council with revised proposals about six months after not being accepted during final Gatekeeper considerations in October.
At 601 Allerton St., developers are proposing to build a five-story structure with 85,000 square feet of office space, 540 square feet on the ground floor for a cafe and a rooftop clubhouse and two futsal courts. Developers are also proposing to convert an existing residential site at 450 Redwood Ave. into 18 to 25 very-low-income-level units.
The site currently has 27 residential units, raising concerns among staff around a potential reduction of units, which would harm the city’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment. Staff have also raised concerns for existing site tenants.
Staff initially suggested council approve the 1900 Broadway proposal, a seven-story mixed-use development with 225,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of retail space. About 70 to 80 below-market-rate units are also proposed, up from the 54 units first presented. The nonprofit Eden Housing would own and operate the units.
The council previously passed on the proposal due to foot traffic concerns but developers have since met with city staff and the fire department to address concerns including those related to the acquisition of a portion of Spring Street and an adjacent parklet. The acquisition is currently estimated to cost $11 million.
Staff have expressed ongoing concerns related to both proposals but note each meets city strategic goals and have committed to continuing decisions with the developers. Despite the concerns, staff recommends the council allow the project to move forward with the formal city planning process during its meeting Monday, May 24.
The council will also consider submitting a letter of support for Community Project Funding for the Maple Street Navigation Center to U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo. Councilmembers will also consider sending a letter to state officials supporting an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium.
The City Council will meet remotely via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, and will be streamed live at www.redwoodcity.org and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 994 8182 5639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.