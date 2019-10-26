On Monday, the Redwood City Council will consider passing an urgency ordinance to stop large rent increases and no-fault evictions before new statewide renter protections take effect in January.
The urgency ordinance is being proposed after multiple renters said they were hit with rent increases as large as $500 within the past few weeks. A few of them spoke during a City Council meeting Oct. 14 and that day, Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, also sent a letter to the council urging it to pass an urgency ordinance.
Chiu authored Assembly Bill 1482 and it was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom a couple weeks ago. Starting Jan. 1, the bill will prevent landlords from raising rents by more than 5% a year plus the regional consumer price index. The bill had a retroactive clause that caused all rents to freeze to the level they were on March 15, 2019, so any increase now would have to go back to that level come Jan. 1 when the law takes effect. So, for the next two-plus months, landlords can raise rent by any amount in Redwood City and tenants could be displaced if they cannot afford the increase — what’s often referred to as an economic eviction.
Staff is recommending the council consider just cause eviction protections and/or rent caps similar to those provided in AB 1482. The bill requires landlords to have a valid reason, for example non-payment of rent, to evict a tenant who has occupied a unit for more than 12 months.
An urgency ordinance would need six votes to pass and it would immediately take effect.
During the meeting, the council will also discuss updates to building and fire codes to comply with new state laws. The council will also consider a ban on flavored tobacco sales after Councilwoman Shelly Masur suggested adopting an ordinance modeled on San Mateo County adopted last year. According to a staff report, flavored tobacco is defined as any nicotine or tobacco product that contains an aroma and/or flavor such as menthol, mint, fruit, spice or a food or drink product such as pancake or cherry slush.
The council will meet 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall located at 1017 Middlefield Road.
