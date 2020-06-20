Two weeks after receiving hours of public comment from community members expressing concern for a more than $2 million increase in the police budget, the Redwood City Council will take a vote on its adoption Monday.
Due to future COVID-related uncertainties to the budget, such as major drops in merchant and hotel tax revenue, city staff opted to present the council with last fiscal year’s unadjusted budget.
“Because of all these concerns and vulnerabilities, we didn’t think it would make much sense to make a budget now with a lot of guesswork,” said Melissa Stevenson Diaz, the city manager of Redwood City.
While upset with the increase in police funding, some members of the public also expressed concern over what appeared to be a decrease in funding for the Parks and Recreation Department. Though there appears to be a shortage, Diaz said the missing funds come from a state grant the city has yet to receive and should be accounted for in the fall.
“From a budget standpoint, there are no changes to services but all of our services are being affected by COVID-19 so all of our services look different,” said Diaz. “From a resident standpoint, services may look different.”
Within Monday’s budget discussion is the opportunity to sign onto former President Barack Obama’s pledge to review police department policies and to reform areas where deemed necessary after gathering public feedback. Staff and council will also revisit the budget in October after more data can be gathered researching the long term effect of COVID-19 on resources.
Additionally, the council will have the opportunity to adopt a measure permitting temporary outdoor dining through a street closure program. The program would include Main Street between Middlefield Road and Broadway. Sections of Broadway will also be closed from Theatre Way to Main Street though the crossroad of Jefferson Avenue will remain open to vehicles.
Theatre Way, between Broadway and Middlefield Road, will also be closed off to vehicles. Parklets will be placed along Broadway from El Camino Real to Theatre Way, allowing for restaurants to expand services outdoors while vehicles maintain road access.
Two timeframes are being proposed to the council as requested including a weekend closure which would require the setup and breaking down of barriers and a 24/7 closure which would require greater staffing. If adopted, the program would begin June 26 though many merchants with outdoor dining capabilities have begun to serve customers as of last week.
All merchants looking to expand operations in public spaces are required to apply for an encroachment permit fee which is temporarily free due to a previous council decision.
A study session will be held during the meeting to give guidance to staff on how to move forward with an RV parking program. The program would work to provide residents living out of RVs an overnight parking spot on Maple Street across from the women’s jail. Program participants would be required to meet with social workers tasked with finding permanent housing for those living in RVs.
Included in the item discussion is a modification to an existing ordinance limiting the window of time an RV may be allowed to park on city streets, prohibiting overnight RV parking between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and a repeal of an existing ban on using vehicles for sleeping or living.
In other business, the council will also consider granting a 3% utility bill credit to all Redwood City sewer utility account holders billed between July to October as a response to the pandemic.
