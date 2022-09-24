Commercial growth has continued to outpace housing production in the Bay Area, forcing jurisdictions like Redwood City to chase a possibly unachievable goal of perfectly balancing the ratio, a mission city officials say they stand by despite the hurdles.
“This is a regional problem so Redwood City will never solve what really needs to be solved regionally with this very, very small scope within our own city limits,” said Commissioner Kevin Bondonno during a Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. “I want to take strides in solving a problem, a housing problem, but I don’t want to be myopic and chase this red herring.”
As of 2019, Redwood City had a jobs-to-occupied-housing ratio of 2.35, meaning for every housing unit created, there were more than two jobs also created, according to staff. Jason Moody, a managing principal with Economic and Planning Systems, the city’s financial consultant, noted that most of the city’s residents travel outside of it for work though, with only about 15% of city residents employed within city boundaries.
Those ratios and trends, Moody said, are mirrored across the region and require a regional approach if officials are determined to balance them out. They also indicate that, while an individual city’s actions may have little impact on tipping the overall scale, local efforts can still benefit close neighbors whose residents are likely traveling into Redwood City for work or whose employees are finding homes in the city, Moody noted.
“The smaller the geography you’re looking at the more difficult it is to have this self-contained island where you have all the people working and living in the same community because that’s just not the way jobs and housing markets develop over time,” Moody said. “These markets are interconnected and complex.”
Like jurisdictions across the state, Redwood City is aiming to combat the housing crisis by facilitating the development of nearly 6,900 new units over the next eight years as part of the state’s Housing Element process. The goal overshoots what the state is actually demanding of the city by an additional 50% of the original Regional Housing Needs Allocation goal and will likely take upzoning parts of the city to achieve, city officials have noted.
At the same time, millions of square feet of commercial space are also proposed for development in the city with another 2 million square feet of development also proposed in neighboring San Carlos and commercial booms occurring in other nearby cities like Menlo Park.
Commission Chair Rick Hunter noted that cities are incentivized to approve commercial projects without regard for their impact on neighboring cities because they can be a great source of revenue for the area they’re located.
Commercial developments proposed in the city are expected to either pay a fee or develop housing themselves as conditions for approval but Hunter said those expectations may not be enough to better balance the city’s housing to jobs ratio, especially given that larger projects bring in thousands of employees while only being on the hook but up to just hundreds of units.
And approval of commercial projects that proposed any amount of housing is also incentivized as a way for a city to meet its RHNA goals which make no reference to balancing out jobs, Hunter argued.
“The total number of jobs and homes in the region is the sum of every project that’s built so I think it’s responsible and logical to consider this ratio as one factor when we’re looking at very large projects or looking to rezone an area,” Hunter.
One such project was also discussed Tuesday as part of the commission’s discussion on the creation of a new Transit District, the Sequoia Station project. Updated plans indicate a more balanced ratio than initially proposed with more than 1 million square feet of office space and about 1 million square feet of housing, a change Hunter said he appreciated.
But a balanced jobs-to-housing ratio is not always a good thing, Moody said, noting hard economic times can tilt the scale given that job creation slows. And Commissioner Chris Sturken urged his colleges to remember that many residents choose to live in the city for reasons other than work including an appreciation for it and proximity to loved ones.
Ultimately, governing bodies like the Planning Commission have little influence over the decision of neighboring jurisdictions, noted Vice Chair Filip Crnogorac who, with Bondonno, argued that the city’s best option for mitigating the housing crisis is to build near transit.
“It’s really a team sport where all the jurisdictions need to be a team player and produce as much housing as possible to meet either the projected or realized job growth that we’ve seen over the last five years,” said Crnogorac. “The best thing we can do is to do our share to produce as much housing for what Redwood City is planning for and hope that other jurisdictions play fair.”
