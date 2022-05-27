Live music, movies and other outdoor community events are returning to Redwood City’s Courthouse Square and Red Morton Park this summer, providing the community another round of free family fun.
“We are thrilled to bring back these additional outdoor events. We see and hear the need for continued community building, celebration and desire to go get outdoors. We hope residents enjoy them,” said Mayor Giselle Hale.
Redwood City’s “Sweet 16 Summer Season” of community events will be taking over the town early next month. Every Friday beginning June 3, Music on the Square will take place, offering free music from bands like Ticket-to-Ride, a Bay Area Beatles tribute band; The Houserockers, a big band, rock and soul group; and reggae band Native Elements.
Movies on the Square will return every Thursday beginning June 9 with free double feature showings of classic films and new hits like “Soul,” “Chang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “King Richard,” “Dune,” “A League of Their Own,” “Cruella” and “Luca.” Chairs and tables will be limited and people are encouraged to bring their own blankets and food.
And Music in the Park will be held at Stafford Park on the corner of King Street and Hopkins Avenue every Wednesday beginning June 22. Musical groups scheduled for that event series include country band California Cowboys, Celtic rock group Tempest, Bay Area funk band Sonamó and Sinister Dexter, a 10-piece soul group.
Pub in the Park will also be returning for four Saturdays this summer at Red Morton Park between June and September, featuring beers and ciders on tap from local breweries, food trucks, live music and lawn games.
Sounds of the Shore, a music series taking place at Marlin Park in Redwood Shores, will run for three weekends with The Shanks on June 26, the Cocktail Monkeys on July 24, followed by The Deep Fakes on August 21.
Other events include Classical on the Square, a performance by Redwood Symphony on June 25 and ART on the Square, a fine arts and crafts fair that will run on June 17, July 22 and Aug. 26 in conjunction with Music on the Square. And Shakespeare in the Park will be marking its in-peron 40-year return at a location yet to be named.
“It’s the same slate we’ve had before but we’ll have all of those events that we had special prior to the pandemic,” said Chris Beth, director of Redwood City’s Park, Recreation and Community Services Department. “We’re excited to support talented musicians and performers. … We really try to get great, quality performers.”
Months of planning has gone into scheduling the 15 weeks of events, Beth said, noting staff tries to have events lined up by January or February. In recent years, planning around COVID-19 safety precautions has also been a top priority.
State health guidance recommends masking while indoors but given the high care counts currently being experienced in the county — more than 9,000 residents have tested positive in the past 30 days but hospitalizations remain low — Beth said masks will be recommended and signs educating the public on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be distributed.
“We have really wonderful outdoor venues and people will really need to respect each other and make that choice [on whether to attend],” Beth said.
Special precaution was taken when hosting events at the beginning of the pandemic. The Port of Redwood City acted as the venue then, providing space for a drive-up movie theater and circus and drive-thru events were also hosted throughout the county including a halloween trick-or-treat event at Red Morton Park.
Previous city-sponsored events held during the pandemic have proven to be successful, Beth said, noting the city has yet to hear of a COVID-19 outbreak in connection to its public gatherings.
“Things have ebbed and flowed … but it worked out really well,” Beth said. “People are really excited and anxious to get out.”
Visit redwoodcity.org/residents/redwood-city-events for more event information.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.