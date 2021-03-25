Faced with growing community needs and a state requirement to build about 4,500 homes in the near future, the city held a study session Monday to discuss the financial benefits various land uses can have on the city’s General Fund.
The land use fiscal analysis, conducted by agency Economic & Planning Systems Inc., revealed that while new single-family and multi-family homes bring comparably similar revenue to the city, commercial development and retail in particular provides the city with additional funds through tax revenue.
“They’re all a positive to the General Fund because these are new workers or new residents and they’re bringing in new revenue,” said Jason Moody, managing principal with Economic & Planning Systems Inc.
Looking at commercial development, the study found new retail spaces to be the most beneficial to the city’s General Fund because the city can acquire both property and retail taxes from the project.
Property taxes from office structures, while less financially lucrative than retail spaces, can also be financially beneficial because about 92% of employees in Redwood City live outside city limits. Workers living elsewhere often do not use expensive community resources but contribute to the local economy, increasing office space value.
Noting a Fiscal Impact Analysis is only one lens for looking at land use, Moody noted many other studies are necessary for making land use decisions, including the jobs to housing balance, economic equity and diversity and environmental impacts.
When looking at the benefit of residential developments, the analysis found that when a single-family home is replaced by a market-rate multifamily structure, the city would receive a greater General Fund boost than if replaced by another single-family home.
A new single-family unit can bring $2,214 in revenue to the city’s general fund compared to $141 from one multifamily unit. But when considering density, 60 multifamily units can bring in roughly the same funds as seven single-family homes on 1 acre, nearly $15,500.
“This is really a theoretical comparison but I think it’s important and it’s illustrative to understand,” said Moody, noting empty acres of land in Redwood City are difficult to come by and developers are less likely to put seven homes on a lot that size.
Replacing a single-family home with another single-family home would also offer the city a fund boost by bringing the property value up to market rate value, said Moody. Proposition 13, which limits when a property tax can be reassessed, greatly limits city General Fund revenue when home turnover is less frequent, Moody said.
Ahead of the city’s housing element discussion in April, councilmembers shared appreciation for the study. While preparing for new Regional Housing Needs Allocations from the state, likely to require around 4,500 new homes, the council will be tasked with ensuring growth patterns align with the city’s General Plan.
Councilmembers Michael Smith and Lisette Espinoza-Garnica both expressed interest in exploring R-1 or single-family zoning in the city, highlighting the racist past of the practice. Espinoza-Garnica called for ridding single-family zoning in the city to allow for the development of duplexes and triplexes.
“It’s a really racist relic of the past that was used to prohibit integration and I think our city needs to allow more development of duplexes, triplexes and larger because of that,” said Espinoza-Garnica. “We have to help working class people of color as well and that means housing them.”
Councilmembers also highlighted the importance of striking a balance between what would be financially beneficial for the city while meeting community needs, particularly when considering new fully affordable developments.
Analysis in the study was based on market-rate units but Moody noted that some fully affordable developments receive tax exemptions, reducing the amount of revenue the city can acquire from the new building.
Mayor Diane Howard cautioned making decisions on land use policy using only the study, noting its findings depict building affordable housing as a negative for the city.
“If you were only to look at this study you’d say, ‘gee affordable housing just doesn’t seem to work for Redwood City,’” said Howard. “But it doesn’t account for the fact that the values we hold as a city is to provide more affordable housing for our community.”
Vice Mayor Giselle Hale requested the study further break down the financial benefits of multifamily homes of various sizes, noting the detailed information would be helpful heading into the city’s housing element conversation. Any residential development with more than one unit was grouped into the multifamily home category within the study.
Smith also requested additional information on how many residents are living in single-family homes. The study reports about 2.5 residents live in one single-family home but Smith noted the city has received anecdotal information suggesting homes are becoming increasingly multigenerational.
In other business, the council unanimously supported a zoning ordinance amendment reducing barriers for the development of child care centers, bringing the city in line with state law.
The new ordinance will allow for large family child care homes to be built in all zoning districts by right and for child care centers to be built in residentially zoned areas without being connected to a church or school, as previously required. Facilities attached to commercial buildings in mixed-use zoned areas would also be allowed to open enrollment to the general public.
According to a 2017 study, nearly 9,500 children of residents and city employees below the age of 13 are estimated to need child care, more than 3,000 from families earning below 70% of the state median income.
“We have a supply and demand issue,” said Hale, a staunch advocate for child care access. “Simply put I think tonight we can help create more supply.”
