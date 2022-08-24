Redwood City is home to the greatest proportion of homeless residents in San Mateo County but officials argue they’ve made strong progress in addressing the issue and, with enough resources, feel optimistic even more residents could be moved off the street.
“I’m incredibly proud of the response that Redwood City has led on this issue, and we have led. We have led the county on this issue, working with the county,” Mayor Giselle Hale said during Monday’s meeting. “It’s one thing to say we have this vision. It’s another to get into literally the trenches, into the encampments, into the vehicle, into the community and do the work and you have delivered on that for our city.”
San Mateo County has about 1,092 residents living without shelter, according to a biannual One Day Homeless Count conducted Feb. 24. Of those individuals, 245, or 22% reside in Redwood City.
Over the past two years, the council has committed more than $5.2 million toward combating homelessness in the city, about $2 million of which remains. Another $1.8 million of state funding has been granted to the city to address its 20 encampments including 14 currently existing on California Department of Transportation property.
Teri Chin, both the city’s Homeless Services manager and Human Services manager, noted the city has developed a strong and unique relationship with Caltrans, which has begun to meet regularly with city staff to provide updates on cleanup efforts.
The state agency has also agreed to give the city advanced warning of future encampment cleanups to allow outreach teams time to engage residents. Under that partnership, Chin said five encampment residents have moved into interim housing, an achievement she described as a major feat for the city.
Part of the draw to enter into interim housing is the county’s increased focus on establishing non-congregate shelters, meaning facilities with private bedrooms. Hundreds of such rooms have come online in recent years with support from the state to purchase hotels and the county is slated to open another 240 bed navigation center by the end of this year.
“In the 20 plus years I’ve been doing this work, the amount and pace at which we have added emergency housing and permanent housing options for the homeless in Redwood City and countywide over the last two years is unprecedented and has moved us closer to functional zero homelessness,” Chin said, referencing the county’s goal of ending homelessness by the end of the year, a mission with which the city has aligned.
But staff believe at least another $1 million will be needed to fully fund the Homelessness Initiatives Work Plan, especially its Coordinated Homeless Outreach Strategy and Encampment Resolution efforts.
If staff is unable to secure additional outside funding, they asked the council about whether they should prioritize existing funds on addressing homeless encampments and return to the council with a proposal for additional funds from the city and outside sources to address other types of homelessness. Councilmember Jeff Gee encouraged them to pursue both.
Councilmembers also backed a short-term extension of the Safe RV Parking Program, a two-year initiative implemented in late 2020 that welcomed RV dwellers to safely park their vehicles on a city lot and access resources including assistance with finding more permanent housing. To date, 28 of the 89 participating households have been moved into permanent housing with another four moving into temporary shelter, 17 leaving the program for other options and another 36 still participating.
Vice Mayor Diana Reddy, who sat on the Safe RV Parking Subcommittee with Hale, helped get the program off the ground. While she supported the staff proposal, she said she would have preferred the program be extended for at least another year.
“I believe that we’re going to have a lot of people facing eviction soon and losing their housing and moving to an RV was a logical next step for those residents,” Reddy said.
Hale also spoke to the importance of finding newly homeless residents quickly. It’s a time when residents are more likely to accept help, she said, while acknowledging many may be hard to find due to feeling ashamed to be seen as homeless.
“They’re hiding. They’re not ready to live in an encampment. They’re just trying to find a place to feel safe. We need to find them as quickly as possible and ideally before they ever, ever move into their vehicle,” Hale said.
Councilmember Lisette Espinoza-Garnica lauded the county’s efforts to quickly establishing non-congregate shelters but also encouraged those working on homelessness initiatives to consider the conditions in which unsheltered residents are expected to live once connected with interim housing.
Raising interim housing programs in Los Angeles as an example, Espinoza-Garnica said tenants have complained about being expected to abide by strict and unreasonable rules that, if broken, could jeopardize their temporary housing offer. Some of those rules, Espinoza-Garnica detailed, include a prohibition on having guests, a five-minute limit when sitting in smoking sections and a pet ban.
“I have no clue what the plan is, on how they plan to make people feel human and less fearful because the risk of eviction from interim housing is like a social death and may cut them off completely from finding supportive housing in the future,” Espinoza-Garnica said.
Ken Cole, director of the county’s Human Services Agency, asserted that the county and its partners strive to provide those in various programs with dignity while also keeping a safe environment.
No formal decision was made during Monday’s study session. City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said she plans to return with a proposal at a later date that will ask the council to approve additional resources to help bolster the city’s housing team.
