A Redwood City man accused of stabbing his roommate in the back with a metal file in November pleaded no contest Friday, June 18, to felony assault with a deadly weapon, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
As part of the agreement, Geiman Alvarado Lima, 25, will not serve any time in state prison and will instead receive credit for over a year served in county jail with a referral to the Pathways Mental Health Court, the DA’s Office said. His next court appearance is July 2.
Alvarado Lima allegedly stabbed his roommate in November with a 10-inch sharpened file while his roommate was working on his truck. The attack was unprovoked, and the roommate managed to avoid paralysis following surgery. No motive for the attack was provided, the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.