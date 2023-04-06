More than $69 million worth of capital improvement projects are needing to be addressed in Redwood City but limited funds means department heads have had to prioritize requests to fit within the city’s $53 million budget.
“It is a lot of staff analysis, it is a lot of creative problem solving by leadership in all of the departments and it’s like this every year,” said Assistant City Manager Michelle Poché Flaherty who also serves as the city’s Administrative Services director, during a meeting Monday. “It is a heavy lift and it is becoming a heavier lift every year as the list of needs grows longer and the list of funding grows scarcer.”
City staff presented councilmembers with an early look into what capital improvement project they’d like to pursue next year during a meeting Monday, April 3. In total, the projects would cost the city just more than $53 million.
Among the list is $11.4 million to rehabilitate the Bradford Stormwater Pump Station, $2.5 million for the collection system replacement program, $1 million for pump station improvements, another $1.5 million for the sewer pump station rehabilitation program, $4.4 million for the Roadway Pavement Management Program, $3.4 million for traffic calming measures on Roosevelt Avenue and $2 million to plan, design and install a recycled water tank and pump in the main city water service area.
Another $8.6 million has also been earmarked for the Highway 101 to Woodside Road interchange project. That effort will cost about $308 million and more than $130 million have already been directed toward the effort after accounting for the additional expenditure, leaving about $177.3 million still needed to fully fund the project.
Staff suggested another $16 million worth of projects be deferred to future years including the city’s $2.2 American with Disabilities Act Transition Plan, $1 million for lighting at athletic fields, $5 million for Fire Station 12 replacement, $2 million for the Redwood Shores Levee FEMA Compliance Startup and $2 million for improvements to some portions of Redwood Creek and channels.
Senior Civil Engineer James O’Connell said the city has additional funds from previous years to help cover necessary creek improvements and will have a viable project next year but want to also preserve dollars for future creek improvement needs.
Public Works Director Terence Kyaw also noted $100,000 is included in the list of projects to conduct annual maintenance on the Bayfront Canal and Cordilleras Creek but the projects wouldn’t include removing sediment from the creek bed. Instead, he said, staff is exploring more short-, medium- and long-term solutions to address flooding along Cordilleras Creek, a top concern for nearby residents who have been affected by recent storms.
No action was taken during the discussion. Instead, the council will vote on the items in June when they discuss the city’s broader Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget. But councilmembers did provide feedback including Vice Mayor Lissette Espinoza-Garnica who said they appreciated the balanced and equity-focused approach staff took to decide which projects to fund.
“I found that our scale for choosing which project to continue with and which to defer made a lot of sense to me,” Espinoza-Garnica said. “I know it was difficult to choose but they made sense to me.”
Councilmember Elmer Martinez Saballos asked that staff consider using funds that would be spent on updating technology for the city’s parking program on sidewalk improvements, arguing “that money could be better spent improving our sidewalks.” The improvements, which would cost the city about $300,000, were added to the deferred list.
Espinoza-Garnica and Councilmember Chris Sturken agreed with the recommendation but staff noted the money for the parking program come from an enterprise fund and have to be spent on parking-related issues.
Mayor Jeff Gee suggested staff look into Martinez Saballos’ suggestion and whether there may be any flexibility with the funds but also acknowledged that most of the $53 million reserved for capital improvements are already required to be spent on specific issues. Only about 11% is considered flexible spending, Poché Flaherty said.
And while federal and state funding for infrastructure projects is being made available, Councilmember Kaia Eakin noted many grants require cities to offer matching funds that can limit city spending. Poché Flaherty noted grants also require a large amount of staff time both in applying for the funds and in filling out paperwork providing the dollars are being spent as promised.
“The Inflation Reduction Act, it’s commonly considered that it will provide a lot of money to cities and towns and counties and states that there’s tremendous amounts of money out there for the taking but it’s not that simple as we’re seeing,” Eakin said. “On the one hand, we really do need to look at it because we’re desperate for funds everywhere but the devils in the details.”
(1) comment
At the next budget meeting play the Rolling Stones song " You don't Always Get What You Want". Then ask the various Dept heads to sharpen their pencils and demand that they come in under budget. Isn't that what we do on our households?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.