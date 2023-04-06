More than $69 million worth of capital improvement projects are needing to be addressed in Redwood City but limited funds means department heads have had to prioritize requests to fit within the city’s $53 million budget.

“It is a lot of staff analysis, it is a lot of creative problem solving by leadership in all of the departments and it’s like this every year,” said Assistant City Manager Michelle Poché Flaherty who also serves as the city’s Administrative Services director, during a meeting Monday. “It is a heavy lift and it is becoming a heavier lift every year as the list of needs grows longer and the list of funding grows scarcer.”

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

At the next budget meeting play the Rolling Stones song " You don't Always Get What You Want". Then ask the various Dept heads to sharpen their pencils and demand that they come in under budget. Isn't that what we do on our households?

