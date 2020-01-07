A Redwood City sex offender was arrested last week for attempting to lure two juveniles into his van, according to police.
Ignace Rothschild, 60, allegedly tried to lure a 12- and 14-year-old into his van Dec. 31 at about 1 p.m., but fled when the juveniles’ mother arrived, police said. Responding police officers located the vehicle in a nearby apartment complex and allegedly discovered Rothschild in one of the condos.
A search warrant was obtained and evidence was collected from the suspect vehicle and residence, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and an investigation is ongoing.
Rothschild was driving a 2012 silver Toyota Sienna with tinted windows and a curtain dividing the front seats from the rear cargo area. He was clean-shaven and is 6 feet 4 inches tall weighing 280 pounds.
Based on a previous conviction, Rothschild is required to register as a sex offender, but officers determined he had failed to do so.
Rothschild was previously convicted in 1996 for indecent exposure near Edgewood Road and Interstate 280, according to police. In 2010, he was arrested in Hillsborough for failing to register and for living within 2,000 feet of a school.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kimber at (650) 780-7138 or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7107.
