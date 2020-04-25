At least 10 residents of a Redwood City assisted living facility have died from a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the facility’s director.
A total of 20 residents and seven employees have tested positive for the disease at Gordon Manor, Director Alicia Mallari Tu confirmed. Among the residents who died is former Stanford University president Donald Kennedy.
“We’re emotionally devastated by the reality of coronavirus in our community and in the many other senior and group communities like ours,” Mallari Tu said. “It’s very challenging. It’s the challenge of our lives at the moment.”
Gordon Manor, located at 1616 Gordon St., was home to about 70 residents before the outbreak. The infected residents remain there, Mallari Tu said, adding that several of them have recovered from the disease.
Asked how the virus may have entered the facility, Mallari Tu said: “We don’t know. We have a thousand different ideas.”
Mallari Tu did not provide a timeline for when the infections and deaths occurred. But county health officials said in a statement last week they were alerted of a “COVID-19 staffing shortage” at the facility on April 11.
County officials then deployed a team of clinicians to the facility to support resident monitoring and care, and as a precautionary measure placed a paramedic ambulance on site on a 24/7 basis, according to the statement.
“San Mateo County Health is currently providing round-the-clock support, including personal protective equipment to staff at Gordon Manor as the facility implements measures to regain staffing sufficient to return to its COVID-19 operations,” according to the statement, which also notes that everyone at Gordon Manor is being tested. “We are also in the process of requesting staff from the state to augment the current support we are providing to the facility.”
The statement also notes teams are being deployed to residential care facilities throughout the county to help expand COVID-19 screening and monitoring efforts.
“We’re so grateful for the community’s support and generosity of all the agencies involved in trying to help stem the pandemic,” Mallari Tu said. “We’re all in it together and we’re working together to do our best to mitigate the devastation of the pandemic.”
According to state data, at least three other skilled nursing facilities in San Mateo County have reported COVID-19 infections of residents. Burlingame skilled nursing saw 11 infections, Pacifica Nursing and Rehab Center reported between 11 and 13 infections and Seton Medical Center has seen 11 infections, according to the data.
