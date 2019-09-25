To crack down on the rise of nicotine vapor clouding public school bathrooms, Redwood City Elementary School District officials are considering installing sensor systems alerting administration when students take a puff.
The district Board of Trustees will weigh a proposal Wednesday, Sept. 25, to place vapor sensor technology in the restrooms at Kennedy Middle School.
With hopes of improving student health while also discouraging misbehavior, officials are planning to expand the technology throughout the district if the middle school program proves successful.
“Our number one goal is to make sure our kids are safe and that they are well,” said board President Dennis McBride. “So anything that helps them do that, I’m for it and I know the board will be for it as well.”
Under the proposal, the district is considering paying $22,515 for one sensor to be installed in each of the school’s eight restrooms, along with notification systems which sends texts to officials when the alert is triggered.
The technology could be an effective mechanism for tracking behavior which can be otherwise difficult to enforce, said McBride, who acknowledged vaping is more discrete than cigarette smoking because it is often odorless and evaporates shortly after exhale.
“With vaping, it’s not nearly as obvious,” said McBride.
E-cigarettes or vaping devices such as Juul have become an increasingly severe problem at schools across the nation, as critics claim young people and students have been targeted by marketing campaigns featuring flavors popular among children.
Fears around the practice grew since 90 people with a history of vaping have been hospitalized for severe breathing problems and lung damage in California, according to the Associated Press, and two people have died. With no known cause, officials urged consumers Tuesday, Sept. 24, to refrain from vaping of any kind until investigations are completed.
While most of the health issues have been associated with vaping unregulated marijuana products, problems have been linked to nicotine devices too. Locally, officials have banned sales of flavored tobacco and nicotine to limit access and federal officials are examining regulations on the industry as well.
At schools, some local administrations have taken to closing restrooms in an attempt to get a handle on the problem — a tactic unpopular with students who may face long waits due to increased competition for fewer facilities.
McBride noted the misbehavior has become more common recently in the district’s middle schools, and elementary schools which range from kindergarten through eighth-grade. And while he said the practice is not rampant, officials wanted to try the sensing technology out at the district’s second-largest campus.
“We felt like we should use Kennedy as a test site and see how it works,” he said.
District spokesman Jorge Quintana shared a similar perspective in an email.
“We are very well aware that teens throughout the nation are using various forms of electronic cigarettes and sometimes they may bring them to school,” he said. “We have seen some of those cases throughout our district and while we have always worked with our students and their families, we want to be proactive to help our students from using these harmful items.”
Beyond enforcement, McBride said the district has also hosted community discussions addressing the threat of vaping and focusing on the health hazards posed by the practice — especially to young people.
To that end, Quintana said officials are hopeful that the system is effective in discouraging behavior which could help students avoid potential health risks.
“As educators, the safety and wellness of our students is our top priority. We have to protect our students and sometimes that means protecting them from their own actions,” he said. “We are moving in this direction to help keep our students focused on learning and away from what is harmful to them.”
