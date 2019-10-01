The Redwood City Elementary School District Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to install vapor sensors in the restrooms at Kennedy Middle School, to lower the threat of students vaping.
With hopes of improving student health while also discouraging misbehavior, officials are planning to expand the technology throughout the district if the middle school program proves successful.
Under the proposal, the district is considering paying $22,515 for one sensor to be installed in each of the school’s eight restrooms, along with notification systems which sends texts to officials when the alert is triggered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.