After broaching the topic in June, the Redwood City Planning Commission on Tuesday will revisit proposed amendments to the mixed-use live/work zoning district to allow standalone and multi-family housing as well as height and density increases in those areas.
The MULW zoning district encompasses a total of 37.2 acres near El Camino Real, Woodside Road, Arguello Street, Winslow Street and Rolison Road.
The district was created in 2013 with the goal of producing a creative mix of homes and low intensity workplaces, but the city has experienced very little activity in those areas since then, according to city planners. And the housing developments proposed in the district never moved forward because they are not financially feasible under existing zoning, developers have claimed.
The only housing currently allowed in the district are live/work units, which are both a home and a workspace occupied by the same resident. Such units require a conditional use permit and have a series of stringent development requirements, according to a staff report.
In light of the region’s housing shortage, officials are interested in making it easier to build housing in the district, namely by allowing standalone and multi-family housing, neither of which is currently permitted in the district. The proposed zoning changes would also allow developers to build taller and denser buildings than is currently allowed.
According to the proposal, standalone residential would have the same height cap as commercial development and the same density as is currently allowed, which is three stories or 40 feet and 20 dwelling units per acre. In the proposal, mixed-use developments could be four stories or 50 feet tall.
The proposal would allow developers to build up to four stories or 50 feet for both residential and commercial development with 40 dwelling units per acre and a floor area ratio of 2.0, meaning it can be twice the size of the lot, if community benefits are provided. Community benefits include affordable housing, child care, shared parking or publicly accessible open space, to name a few examples.
Mixed-use developments could go up to five stories or 60 feet in height in exchange for community benefits, according to the proposal.
At a June 4 meeting, commissioners were on board with the proposed amendments, but held off on making a decision because they wanted staff to gather more data and further engage the community. That meeting was lightly attended and the city received little community input to the surprise of some commissioners.
Commissioners did express some concerns about displacement at the meeting and worried that the proposed zoning changes could still favor commercial development or market-rate housing rather than affordable housing, which was the original intent of the zoning district.
One developer who took the mic during the meeting said the proposal does not go far enough to incentivize housing and that smaller infill developments would remain unfeasible.
Mayor Ian Bain agreed that the MULW zoning district is due for an update, adding that the current rules are preventing at least one appealing housing development with affordable units from moving forward.
“I’m in favor of zoning that makes sense and actually creates more housing,” he said. “I’m aware of a housing project that has several affordable units as part of it and I’d like to see it move forward. It’s my understanding that current zoning is interfering with that. I don’t want our zoning to be a barrier.”
The commission will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1017 Middlefield Road.
