After historic winter storms led to flooding along Cordilleras Creek between Redwood City and San Carlos, neighbors are taking initial creek maintenance into their own hands with a cleanup event this weekend while they look forward to collaborative long-term solutions with local government agencies.
“This is just one step and there’s more to come on this project,” said Greg Biles, a Centennial Neighborhood resident of nearly 25 years.
About a dozen Centennial neighbors will gather at Redwood High School at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, to help clean up Cordilleras Creek with support from Redwood City Public Works Department. The more participants the merrier, said Biles who encouraged those who swing by to wear waterproof boots for traversing wet and muddy areas.
Biles said he expects to largely see bottles and other types of smaller trash out in the creek bed. The Department of Public Works will be supplying residents with gloves, trash bags and pickers and will be clearing out larger debris pulled up to accessible areas like the high school campus.
“By coming together and participating in cleanup events, we are paving the way for sustainable, long-term solutions to maintain the health and beauty of the creek,” Public Works Services Director Terence Kyaw said in a statement. “The city looks forward to extending support to the neighborhood by offering supplies and assisting to clear debris.”
Saturday’s cleanup effort is only the first step toward long-term creek improvements. A more robust response will be needed to clear out larger debris pulled down to the end of the creek like large trees, Biles said.
This weekend’s cleanup was prompted by severe creek flooding experienced earlier in the year. The region experienced historic levels of rain paired with king tides, a duo officials throughout the county said was largely to blame for the flooding.
The flooded creek caused at least one resident to move, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to homes in the area and high levels of anxiety for those living near or on the creek, whether directly impacted or not. Since he and his wife moved into their home in 1999, Biles said the area has flooded at least three times.
Eager to prevent more floods in the future, residents have called for support from officials conducting larger projects with more long-term effects than picking out trash. Among those recommendations are: removing silt from the creek bed; implementing erosion mitigation efforts; installing easily cleaned debris gates upstream, where larger items like trees originate; and creating a system to conduct emergency debris cleanups in the wet season.
The nearly 4-mile long stream originates in the Santa Cruz Mountains and runs along and through a number of communities including land in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve, property off of Interstate 280 owned by Midpeninsula Regional Open Space Trust, San Carlos and Redwood City.
Those creek touch points are important for Centennial Neighborhood residents who have argued a joint effort will be needed to effectively maintain the creek. Representatives of the Centennial Neighborhood are currently working with Redwood City officials on planning a meeting with city officials and other agencies with stake in the health of the creek including San Carlos, San Mateo County, Sequoia Union High School District and others.
“They are working toward a solution and we want to make sure that happens,” Biles said. “There’s a need and we need them to help.”
