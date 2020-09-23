Amid Redwood City development interest, concerned residents speaking during a remote meeting called into question the need for additional office space as the region faces a housing crisis and employees continue to work from home.
City staff and developers presented four commercial projects to the City Council as part of a gatekeeper process meant to receive feedback on how favorable the developments and included community benefits would be. Proposals were scrutinized on how well each addressed the city’s priorities of housing, transportation and children and youth. Each proposal would need an amendment from the General Plan, a blueprint of what residents would like the city to look like as adopted in 2010.
The proposed plans would bring approximately 270 new below-market-rate units into the city, 76 of which would be workforce housing units predominantly reserved and leased by Redwood City Elementary School District faculty and staff. Councilmembers repeatedly pushed developers to maximize affordable housing units, though many echoed community concern that the city’s median income has made affordable housing unaffordable for low-income earners.
“I want to make sure that if we say we’re going to do it, let’s go as deep as we can on the affordability. The community benefits that are being presented need to be long standing and they need to support our families and youth,” said Councilwoman Janet Borgens, who noted she’d be open to rezoning districts to allow for residential development over the construction of office space if necessary.
Councilwoman Diana Reddy agreed with Borgens and noted most vacant units within the city are market-rate housing, adding those developed at below-market rate are hardly left vacant. She also noted the city currently has an area median income above $100,000 making units developed at 80% of AMI available to those earning roughly $97,000.
While public speakers welcomed the additional housing units, many implored the council to reconsider the necessity for additional office space after most office-based-employees have pivoted to working from home. The developments, if all approved and constructed, would bring approximately 838,000 square feet of office space to the city.
Speakers, including Redwood City resident Kris Johnson, said the growth in offices would exacerbate a housing shortage in the region and implored the council to hold off on making any decisions on the plans until a revised general plan can be developed.
“Our general plan is not for sale and needs updating,” said Johnson who called for the council to only approve 100% housing developments.
Mike Halow, founder of Redwood City’s Premia and developer behind work space, housing and retail at 601 Allerton St., expressed confidence in the return of office employment. During the meeting, he noted companies would now need larger office spaces to accommodate social distancing at workplaces.
“I’ve never been as worried as much about work from home because first it existed prior to COVID and secondly I think after the honeymoon ended, I would say the majority of workers want to get back to work. We’re all social animals. We want to see our friends at work. Companies want to be creative,” said Halow. “I just don’t believe in some kind of dystopian future where everybody is in some little node in their house. I just don’t see that happening.”
Other community benefits included in the various plans included a teen youth center, public green spaces, an entertainment plaza and a pickleball court. Additionally, Halow has committed to granting $2 million to the Police Activities League over the next 15 years and $500,000 to local children-focused nonprofits.
During the first gatekeeper study session the council gave feedback on four predominantly residential developments proposing roughly 793 housing units, approximately 144 of which would be below-market rate. Councilmembers stressed an interest in ensuring developers maintained as many affordable units and possible as the greatest affordability as possible.
Councilmembers will take action on whether the nine plans should move forward with the traditional review process during an Oct. 12 council meeting.
