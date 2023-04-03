Dozens of residents from Redwood City’s Centennial Neighborhood turned out to a meeting Wednesday to demand urgent support from the city hardening the area against flooding from nearby Cordilleras Creek.
“Climate change is getting worse, sea levels are rising. This is going to happen again. Next year is supposed to be an El Niño year. This is going to happen again next year. Just saying it’s the resident’s responsibility is completely unrealistic” Matthew Ward, a Centennial Neighborhood resident, said. “If the city is going to do nothing to help you’re creating a haves versus have-nots situation.”
Weather troubles have plagued the county since New Year’s Eve when the region received far more rain than was anticipated. Winter storms have since continued to pound down on the Bay Area, causing power outages and flooding and downing trees.
Redwood City’s Centennial and Edgewood Park neighborhoods were among the hardest hit parts of town given that the Cordilleras Creek, a nearly 4-mile long stream originating in the Santa Cruz Mountains, runs along the edge of the communities.
Centennial Neighborhood residents detailed their experience during a two hour community meeting with city officials Wednesday at Redwood High School. The meeting was meant to be held at the school two weeks earlier but was delayed due to power outages caused by hard rainfall.
City officials in attendance Wednesday included Mayor Jeff Gee, District 2 Councilmember Chris Sturken, City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz, Assistant City Manager Alex Khojikian and Director of Public Works Terence Kyaw. San Carlos’ Director of Public Works Steven Machida was also in attendance given that the creek runs between and through both cities. As was Len Materman, CEO of One Shoreline, the county’s Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District.
City officials in both San Carlos and Redwood City previously addressed flooding in their respective cities during city council meetings by asserting heavy rain combined with high tides were largely to blame. Kyaw offered a similar explanation Wednesday night.
As for creek maintenance, Kyaw also reiterated that property owners are responsible for cleaning and maintaining their side of the creek. The city, he said, faces legal and regulatory restrictions that prevent city staff from entering private properties to remove debris or from doing work during wet seasons.
Demanding action
But the claims were not received well by residents who argued the work is too big and affects too many for individual residents to be held accountable for the upkeep of the creek, especially during emergencies like the New Year’s Eve rainstorm.
“None of this matters. I don’t care. Whatever it is, fix it,” said Andy Ramroth, a resident whose home flooded. “You got up there and I believe you were tasked with telling us to piss off. … You had until March to ask us where that water came from and you’re still holding on to your graph with the tides. If this is going to get fixed and you’re paying attention to what happened here and you’re dealing with us honestly, don’t ever say that again.”
Michelle Nystrom, alongside her husband Max Cota, noted the family of four could have lost their home had there not been a concrete retaining wall installed between their property and the edge of the creek.
After the initial storms, Nystrom said they were able to get crews out to remove debris buildup near their home but their property is now vulnerable, despite having a retaining wall, because water from the creek has largely stripped away what vegetation and soils made up the creek bank.
Similar conditions exist along the creek, Nystrom said. Some residents don’t have retaining walls at all or the means to install one. And some don’t have the time and money to either clear out their portion of the creek or to hire someone to do the work for them. Even if the work were to get done, others also noted more debris flows into the creek from outside the city.
“The city really needs to take a role in helping with collaboration between neighbors,” Meyer said, noting her family is lucky they get along with those nearby but sharing doubts that will be the case for everyone. “We want a permanent solution. We want to fix this bank. … We need help during an emergency to get rid of this stuff that’s blocking the creek. It’s too much for just a single homeowner.”
Terry Kruger, a Centennial Neighborhood resident of more than 50 years, said the city has been discussing the issues with Cordilleras Creek for decades now but nothing has been done to address concerns.
Greg Biles, a neighbor who also presented during the meeting, noted the council adopted a report, titled Excerpts of Flood Strategy fo Cordilleras Creek, back in 2000 that suggests the city allocating funds to repair bank erosion and to repair banks naturally, improve infrastructure like replacing bridges and to work with other agencies to clear out sediment.
Kyaw said a strategy document is different form an actionable work plan but did not specify how the documents were different.
Michele Barlow, a Centennial Neighborhood resident who works in environmental resource management, accused the city of hiding behind regulations when it comes to taking initiative to help the residents respond to storm emergencies.
“I understand that we have restrictions on what we can do but that’s not really an answer. None of us wants to hear that’s all we can do,” Barlow said. “We need to figure out how to protect the community that pays taxes for the city to make sure that we don’t flood. Otherwise that community wouldn’t be there.”
Collaborative solutions
Ultimately, Khojikian said, any solutions put forward will need to be supported by multiple agencies including the city and county, San Carlos, other administrative bodies and the neighborhood.
Before the meeting closed, participants pressed the city to provide more concrete promises seeking out emergency permits from agencies like the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to conduct work like clearing out already identified choke points and unclogging pipes.
In the short-term, Khojikian said the city will work to improve communication with residents and will begin scoping out areas of concern pointed out by residents. Midterm, the city will explore projects with San Carlos like dredging parts of the creek to enable better water flow and completing its Redwood City Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Survey. The long-term goal will be forming an agency or body that will be tasked with overseeing the upkeep of the creek.
“We need to work collaboratively and that’s what staff is committing to — working and engaging and collaborating with our different partners,” Khojikian said. “This is a great start with progress but we’re going to have to work. And it’s not going to just happen overnight so we’re going to have to work collectively as a group.”
