A Redwood City resident who prosecutors say drove recklessly through Belmont, later collided with another vehicle in Redwood City and fled the scene was sentenced Monday to one year in county jail and placed on three years probation.
Jacob Lee Washington, 18, collided with the car June 26, 2019.
On Dec. 3 officers pursued Washington, who was driving a stolen Tesla when he ran into a light fixture and fled on foot before his apprehension, prosecutors said.
