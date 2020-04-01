A 32-year-old Redwood City resident, who prosecutors say dragged a 64-year-old family member down a hallway after striking her in the head 10 times, was held to answer Monday on charges including robbery and assault.
Prosecutors say Scott Patrick Deasy asked the family member for $100 on Feb. 13 and became enraged when asked to wait.
Deasy accused the family member of planning to call police and demanded he get a $100 check — which he later said he was unable to cash, according to prosecutors.
He was given $100 cash and the family member called 911, prosecutors said.
Deasy made several calls from the jail to another family member encouraging the victim to contact law enforcement to get some of the charges dropped, prosecutors said. Charges Deasy faces include felony witness dissuasion.
Deasy will be arraigned April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.