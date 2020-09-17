Redwood City school officials are advancing plans to rebuild the school district headquarters into a joint workforce housing development and office building through a unique partnership with a renowned builder.
The Redwood City Elementary School District Board of Trustees discussed plans Wednesday, Sept. 9, to work with The Sobrato Organization and construct about 70 units of affordable housing for education workers.
Plans call for rebuilding the existing district office site at 750 Bradford St. into a seven-story, 170,000-square-foot office building, and the neighboring site owned by The Sobrato Organization would become the residential development. The district’s administrative offices would need to be located in the rebuilt commercial building as well, said officials.
Trustee Maria Diaz-Slocum expressed her enthusiasm over the project which is slated to go before city officials later this month.
“This is really exciting news,” she said. “We’ve been talking about it for so long and it is really needed.”
According to plans, the lot neighboring the district office at 603 Jefferson Ave. would be rebuilt into a six-story housing development featuring 68 units for teachers and other workers. Officials, however, said the unit count could fluctuate, according to the size of rooms preferred by district employees. The building is slated to feature about 11,000 square feet of flexible space on the ground floor for which a specific use is yet to be identified.
The district is launching a survey of its workforce to get a better sense of the preferred type of units. Ideally, officials said the district would be able to price the units at an affordable rate as a means of attracting and retaining employees.
The two sites would be linked by a parking podium which would accommodate 313 spaces, according to plans presented at the meeting. The Sobrato Organization is guiding the development process, and officials have said a culvert undercutting the district office property complicates the project — making the contribution of an expert developer essential.
The detailed proposal moves forward a relationship formed late last year, which officials hope will yield plans eligible to be blessed by city officials in the coming months.
The school district and its development partner are applying to be part of the gatekeeper program selected by Redwood City officials, who will grant a handful of projects priority to move through the permitting process.
City officials are refining their downtown specific plan, which could alter certain development standards in the central business district. But as they move ahead, officials are expected to select five notable projects to progress through the approval process at an accelerated rate.
Noting the district’s need for affordable housing, school officials expressed hopefulness that the workforce development project will be among those selected.
Members of the Redwood City Council are expected to vote on the gatekeeper projects next month. If the school district project is picked, it could lead to a staff survey identifying specific housing needs which would ultimately inform formal plans that could be submitted by next April, according to plans.
Though a formal survey is yet to be completed, officials anticipated there is sufficient demand among the existing workforce to fill as many units as can be built at the site.
“I would just be stunned if we had any excess capacity,” said Trustee Dennis McBride, responding to questions of whether the housing planned at the site could accommodate workers from other public agencies.
Board President Janet Lawson shared her admiration for the vision at the site.
“It’s a big project. And it’s going to continue to be a big project. But it is really exciting,” she said.
