Eleven more communities, including Redwood City, were named by Gov. Gavin Newsom as prohousing for their commitment to build more housing, faster.
The designation will help unlock additional funds allowing communities to scale up their efforts to meet critical housing needs. There are now 22 such communities in the state.
Cities and counties that earn the Prohousing Designation receive incentives such as additional points or other preferences in the scoring of competitive funding programs administered by California’s Housing and Community Development Agency, giving them an advantage over other jurisdictions. They are also eligible for the Prohousing Incentive Pilot Program that rewards prohousing communities at the forefront in addressing California’s housing crisis with additional funding to accelerate affordable housing production, according to the governor’s office.
To earn the prohousing designation, cities and counties must demonstrate they are promoting climate-smart housing development by enacting prohousing policies, including but not limited to streamlining multifamily housing developments, upzoning in places near jobs and transit to reduce emissions, and creating more affordable homes in places that historically or currently exclude households of color and those earning lower incomes, according to the governor’s office.
The 11 communities announced today — Emeryville, Fresno, Needles, Rancho Cordova, Redwood City, Riverside, Salinas, Stockton and Ukiah, and the counties of San Diego and Yuba — join the cities of Los Angeles, El Cerrito, Citrus Heights, Fontana, Oakland, Roseville, San Diego, West Sacramento and Sacramento, and the counties of Sacramento and Placer in earning a prohousing designation, according to the governor’s office.
