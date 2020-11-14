A collection of nine parcels spanning nearly 2 acres, owned by the Casey Family Trust, were donated to Redwood City following council approval Monday, scrapping plans to develop 12 homes on the property.
“This was a wonderful, generous offer by the Casey family, and the council is really pleased,” said Redwood City Parks and Recreation Director Chris Beth.
Mel and Marguerite Casey, trustees of the Casey Family Trust, made the donation, worth roughly $2.63 million, to the city which will function as an expansion of Garrett Park. Between Garrett Park, nearly 7 acres of public space, and the donated property is Canyon Lane, a dirt and gravel trail owned and maintained by the county and frequented used by the public for walking, said Beth.
Initially, the trust intended to develop 12 homes on the property, said Beth, and began the planning process including creating an environmental impact review. Residents near the land voiced opposition to potential development and the Casey family eventually abandoned the proposal, offering the property to the city in April with an interest in the land being preserved as open public space, said staff.
Now under ownership of the city, fire mitigation efforts conducted in Garrett Park will be extended into the additional land which consists of oak trees and brush land. Maintenance of the land, including goat and sheep grazing, will cost the city $8,000 to $10,000 annually, said staff.
“The first thing we’ll do is thin out the dead brush. There’s beautiful oak trees and a wildlife corridor and our intention is to preserve that. We don’t plan on putting buildings there. … We plan to keep this looking like it is today,” said Beth, adding that fire mitigation efforts would begin in the spring or summer.
A 10th parcel, owned by the Casey Family Trust, was offered to the city but Beth said the size of the parcel, at 4,500 square feet, and distance from the other nine parcels created access rights issues that would have required additional reviews. Prolonging the deal would have potentially limited the trust from receiving tax write-offs this year for the donation, said Beth, but the city is considering acquiring the additional land at a future date.
With a park system of nearly 188 acres and a population of nearly 85,000, the city falls short of its goal to have 3 acres of parkland for every 1,000 residents. Acquiring new land to use for public open space is difficult, making the acquisition of greenland near a city park a “one-of-a-kind opportunity,” said staff.
Following the city’s formal approval of the donation agreement, an escrow must be completed and closed, along with the completion of a title, certificate of acceptance and a record grant deed before the property can be entered into the city’s parcel inventory and pooled-risk program.
