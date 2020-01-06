In response to recent changes in state law, Redwood City officials will soon update the local development standards for accessory dwelling units, which could vary based on zoning district.
The Planning Commission is set to discuss proposed amendments to the city’s ADU ordinance at its regular meeting Jan. 21 and the City Council will do the same Feb. 24.
ADUs, specifically two-story ones above detached garages, have long been a source of controversy in the city. Particularly in the Mt. Carmel neighborhood, many residents have been concerned that such projects are often too big and too tall, affecting both privacy and neighborhood character.
Those concerns led the City Council to update the city’s ADU ordinance in July — the new rules took effect in September. The changes reduced the maximum allowed square footage for two-story ADUs above detached garages from 700 square feet to 576 square feet, and lowered the maximum height from 28 feet to 20 feet. The new rules also prohibited roof decks, balconies and exterior stairs facing adjacent neighbors to further address privacy concerns.
Needless to say, many feel those rules are overly restrictive and will stymie the production of affordable housing. Some critics also feel the new rules should not apply to every zoning district in the city as issues of privacy and neighborhood character vary dramatically neighborhood to neighborhood.
Resident Rebecca Matthias, who lives on Madison Avenue in the Central neighborhood, shares those concerns. She is attempting to build a two-story ADU above a detached garage for her aging parents and specifically bought into a R4-zoned neighborhood to do so.
Living in a neighborhood already home to multi-family housing, she feels her ADU project should not be subject to regulations born out of concerns in the Mt. Carmel neighborhood, which is zoned R1.
“It’s frustrating because the reasons behind the new regulations are not applicable to us,” she said. “Our neighbors already have a two-story ADU and we are surrounded by apartment buildings, duplexes and triplexes therefore we don’t have any pushback from our neighbors as our proposed design does not impact our neighbors nor does it change the character of the neighborhood.”
Matthias feels the city’s updated ordinance makes sense in Mt. Carmel, for example, but not in her neighborhood and feels there should be different development standards for different zoning districts in the city.
“I would like [officials] to be taking a look at Redwood City as a whole and not just the wealthier single-family zoned neighborhoods when passing broad sweeping laws that are going to restrict potential affordable housing units for people,” she said.
A city spokeswoman confirmed her request is at least being explored.
“The city is researching different development standards based on zoning district,” said spokeswoman Jeanne Sullivan Billeci.
Timing has also been a challenge for Matthias, whose ADU project was submitted to the city at a time when development regulations are regularly changing. When she submitted her ADU application last year, the proposal was in compliance with the city’s rules at the time. But the council soon after updated the ADU ordinance and once city staff got around to her application it was deemed incomplete in part because it didn’t conform to the new rules, even though the application was submitted prior to them taking effect, Matthias said.
“We’re essentially dead in the water. The planning department said wait and see what happens and maybe try to resubmit in February or March if state laws change,” she said, adding that project costs are only growing with the delay, time is running out on a loan she secured for the project and her parents are being forced out of their current home by the end of 2020. “Time is of the essence.”
State law did change late last year and one of those changes prohibits local ordinances from imposing size restrictions lower than 850 square feet. Redwood City’s ordinance is currently not in compliance with that requirement, among others, hence the impending update.
Discrepancies between state and local law with respect to ADUs also caused a stir in November when residents appealed a two-story ADU proposal to the Planning Commission only to discover the entitlement process is ministerial based on state law and not discretionary, forcing commissioners to reject the appeal, albeit reluctantly. Since that controversy, city staff has been advising appellants of the ministerial nature of the process for ADU applications to at least save them the trouble of filing and paying for appeals that will likely be rejected.
