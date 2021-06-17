Despite anticipated budget shortfalls, Redwood City is poised to dedicate millions of one-time funds toward city priorities including homelessness, equity initiatives, transportation improvements, child care programs and community engagement tools.
“This budget attempts to both manage funding in a way that’s sustainable and defensive and plans for the long term but also responding to immediate needs this council has established,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson-Diaz said during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Entering into Fiscal Year 2021-22, staff’s recommended budget shows the city will experience a $1.2 million deficit following the infusion of $7.5 million stored away for the projected shortfall. Staff anticipate the city will likely continue to experience a budget shortfall until Fiscal Year 2025-26.
City finances were hard hit by the pandemic which caused hotel tax revenue to drop from $6.1 million in Fiscal Year 2019-20 to $1.6 million in Fiscal Year 2020-21. Sales tax revenue also fell by more than $1 million from $10.7 million in the first two quarters of Fiscal Year 2019-20 to $9.5 the following year.
The city responded by implementing a $6.2 million budget cut achieved through a hiring freeze in nearly all departments. Better-than-anticipated property tax revenue helped buffer the shortfall along with revenue from Measure RR, a sales tax approved in 2018, which brought an additional $10.6 million. The city also received $1.1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to reimburse the city for some COVID-19 related expenditures.
Still, the recommended budget proposes spending $10 million or 7% more than proposed for the current fiscal year with revenue anticipated to be greater by 8.9% in the upcoming fiscal year. The city is also slated to receive an additional $18.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding over the next two years.
“I think that’s very, very sound financial foundation,” Councilmember Jeff Gee said, praising city staff for budgeting conservatively.
Of the city’s $323.4 million budget, $95.7 million will go toward city utility services in the Enterprise Fund, $41 million toward city equipment services and about $10.3 million to capital improvements to city infrastructure.
General fund expenditures
About $160 million goes to the general fund and will cover city operations which covers most of city programming. The largest portion of this fund at roughly 33% is direct to public safety services.
Echoed by public speakers, Councilmember Lissette Espinoza-Garnica, a police and prison abolitionist, shared disappointment in the budget for not redirecting police budget funding, nearly $48 million, to other community resources.
“I would really like to see things be thought out more creatively,” Espinoza-Garnica said, recommending the Engineering and Transportation Department take on traffic enforcement responsibilities.
Vice Mayor Giselle Hale and Councilmember Alicia Aguirre said they’d like to better understand how equity fits into the budget and shared support for offering budgeting powers to the city’s new Equity and Social Justice Subcommittee.
Equity became one of three priorities along with housing, transportation and youth and child care identified within the city’s Strategic Plan, a guiding document.
Hale also praised the city’s one-time funding of technology necessary for transitioning city meetings to a hybrid model, noting community participation has grown substantially during the pandemic.
“Getting the technology to support hybrid meetings is essential,” Hale said. “I don’t want to see participation levels drop after COVID. I want people to be able to come in person. That’s so important for keeping this dialogue going.”
Gee shared his own concerns for ensuring the city is ramping up its cybersecurity protocol. Stevenson-Diaz said the city is also aware of the concerns and is following recommendations made in a previous civil grand jury report on the issue.
Debts, doing more
Gee went on to highlight concerns for the city’s growing pension liabilities for former employees now in retirement and living on set incomes. According to California Public Employees’ Retirement System, known as CalPERS, the city has an unfunded pension liability of $274.3 million as of June 30, 2019. Its retiree health liability is $49.5 million.
The city has negotiated cost-sharing agreements with bargaining groups so employees pay a higher share of pension costs and has opened a pension prefund account valued at $26.8 million. But pension costs still account for 18% of the general fund and will increase to 20% over the next five years.
“In spite of all the hard work of the council and staff, our unfunded pension liabilities keep going up and that’s a tough one for us to figure out,” Gee said. “Those two numbers are very real and won't go away and in the foreseeable future won’t get any better.”
Alternatively, Councilmember Michael Smith questioned whether the city was budgeting too conservatively by directing funds toward debts with little payoff rather than directing dollars to programming.
While appreciative of the $7.35 million the city will be directing toward one-time funded programming, he argued the city could do more.
Staff have proposed directing $1.3 million toward homelessness initiatives, $750,000 to a utility forgiveness program, $500,000 for the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan, $500,000 for sidewalk repairs and $300,000 to child care assistance and Project Read, a literacy program.
Funds have also been proposed for a fire study, strategic planning and analytic support, all part of the city’s goal to reimagine services. Safe routes to school, climate change action planning, energy efficiency building upgrades, streetlight replacements and vegetation management have also been identified for one-time funding.
“When I think about it across all of these initiatives I really just don’t think it’s enough and I would love to see us ratchet that up,” Smith said. “We should figure out how we can make that excellent financial stability work for everyone in the community.”
Next, staff will return to the council on Monday, June 28, with a final budget proposal which will take into consideration council feedback.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.