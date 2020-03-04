The Port of Redwood City has continued its record-breaking tonnage and revenue, officials say.
A total of 1.2 million metric tons of cargo generated $4.7 million of revenue from July 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019, the port announced.
The mid-year update shows how maritime and commercial business on the waterfront fuel the local construction industry and support the regional economy with jobs, according to the port.
“We are pleased that the Port of Redwood City has seen tremendous growth over the last few years,” said Ralph Garcia, chairman of the Port of Redwood City Board, in a statement. “Our recent cargo numbers continue to validate a strong construction economic sector.”
International trade included cargo from Australia, China, Mexico and Canada. Export destinations included Bangladesh, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.
The port serves the Silicon Valley region with maritime commerce business and recreation along 1 mile of waterfront, the port added.
A five-member Board of Port Commissioners, appointed by the City Council, governs the port that connects Silicon Valley to the San Francisco Bay.
