In two separate instances last week, Redwood City police report adult men were approaching girls in Redwood City and acting unlawfully.
In the first incident, Aug. 18, a white man in his 50s, with one eye, offered a 13-year-old girl candy and marijuana at the bus turnaround at No. 1 James. She got on the bus without incident.
In the second incident, a Hispanic man in his 20s or early 30s with a medium length beard, paint-spattered clothing, and driving a white minivan, offered to give a 16-year-old girl $150 for a massage on the 100 block of Arch Street by Sequoia High School. The student left the area and went to the school.
Anyone with any information regarding either of the suspects is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100.
If you are a student and you are harassed by a stranger, or if you are the parent of child in those circumstances, notify law enforcement as soon as possible. The sooner the information is received, the quicker investigators can be assigned to work on it, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.