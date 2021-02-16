The Redwood City Police Department will begin rolling out body-worn cameras this year, aiming to hire a program manager in the coming months who will monitor the use of the new tools to be fully deployed by June.
“It’s been quite a journey to get here,” said Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland during a community town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Through the new policy published Dec. 31, all officers below deputy chief ranking will be issued a camera while on duty. Officers will manually activate the cameras when responding to incidents except for specific situations such as when in medical facilities. While officers are not required to inform people they’re being recorded, they will be allowed to do so if the notice would potentially “discourage inappropriate conduct or de-escalate potential conflicts,” the policy reads.
Deputy Police Chief Gary Kirby, also the project manager, noted original copies of the footage would be stored and a “crumb trail” would indicate any time permitted personnel accessed and altered copies of the videos. A record of who each individual was and their reasoning for reviewing the footage would also be kept.
Kirby also noted officers would not be disciplined for not activating cameras when responding to unexpected incidents such as being startled or providing life-saving support.
"We're not going to discipline them for not activating the camera when they had other more important things to do than to create a digital evidentiary log of that event," said Kirby, adding that officers would be expected to explain in their report why the camera was not activated.
Collected videos are meant to serve as evidence to reference when an officer is documenting an incident, Kirby noted. Under certain circumstances, footage and other materials will be made public, including in cases where the use of force results in great bodily injury, an officer discharges a firearm, if an officer sexually assaults a member of the public or if they falsify testimony.
Individuals may file public records requests but body camera footage, like other pieces of evidence, is covered by investigation protections that may exempt agencies from fulfilling the request, Kirby said. State legislation may change within the year, broadening public access to the footage though, Mulholland noted.
The city began work to implement the body cameras in compliance with a 2016 Grand Jury report titled “The Reel Truth,” which recommended all cities institute body-worn cameras by Oct. 31, 2017. Considering the time frame unrealistic, said Mulholland, staff instead presented to the council a detailed outline for how the recommendation would be implemented into police policy over the coming years.
After beginning policy creation in 2017, the city was awarded a U.S. Department of Justice Reimbursement Grant for $150,146 for it. The program will mostly be funded through dollars designated in the police budget and with money saved by keeping some department positions vacant.
In December, the City Council approved a contract with a vendor for the Police Department to receive 100 body-worn cameras, data transfer charging station hardware, five years of software licensing, and video evidence cloud storage services worth up to $612,605 from AXON Enterprises, Inc.
City Manager Melissa Stevenson-Diaz shared support for body-worn cameras as a tool for documenting police interactions and officer performance in an emailed statement.
“We believe implementation of body-worn cameras can help build public trust through transparency,” read the statement. “The cameras are just one step the city is taking.”
The City Council is also planning to establish a Police Advisory Committee, noted Stevenson-Diaz’s statement, which would serve “to increase dialogue between the community and the Police Department, and increased analysis and sharing of policing data."
Implementation of police body cameras and the advisory committee were both supported initiatives during the city’s community dialogue sessions on racial equity, said Mayor Diane Howard. Some also expressed concern the cameras were ineffective as de-escalation tools, citing a 2019 Harvard University study that found body-worn cameras did not have a “statistical impact on use of force.”
Addressing local concerns regarding community policing, Howard shared confidence in Mulholland, saying she believes the Police Department will be effective and transparent with its use of the cameras.
Calling local criticism sometimes unjustified, Howard said she believes the cameras and the advisory committee could foster better stronger connections between residents and the department.
“I’m always looking for new and better tools for giving police officers better ways to do their jobs effectively,” said Howard, touching on growing national distrust of officers. “I believe we can get through this if we support them in doing their job more effectively.”
