Redwood City police seek help with a series of armed robberies

The Redwood City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with a series of armed robberies that took place in the area of El Camino Real and Chestnut Street and the 900 block of Whipple Avenue between Oct. 6 and Nov. 18.
The department has obtained photos of the suspect of the robberies that took place in two separate small businesses. Anyone who recognizes the subject in these photographs, is asked to contact Detective Trinh at (650) 780-7620. For tips regarding any Redwood City cases call the tip line at (650) 780-7110.
