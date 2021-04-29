Redwood City police are on the lookout for four men who invaded a home on the 1700 block of Oak Avenue on the night of Thursday, April 22.
At about 10:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the location on the report of an armed robbery that just took place but determined it was a home invasion that injured two, according to police.
The robbery began once the male victim answered a knock on the front door. Once opened, the suspects pushed through and immediately shot him with a Taser device that dropped him to the floor, where they restrained him with zip ties. Others rushed past him looking for the female victim, who was struck over the head with a handgun causing a massive laceration to her forehead, according to police.
Two suspects ransacked the residence looking for valuables and departed taking with them a large safe, a purse and watches. The suspects then loaded their stolen items into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene. The male victim was treated at the scene for his injuries by Redwood City Fire Department and the female was transported to the hospital via ambulance for medical treatment to close a gaping wound to her forehead.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672.
