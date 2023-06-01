Police in Redwood City are searching for a missing at-risk 83-year-old man last seen Thursday.
Victor Bennight was last seen in the area of Kensington Road and Maddux Drive in Redwood City. Bennight is considered at risk due to short-term memory loss.
He is Caucasian, stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan fedora hat, burgundy sweater blue plaid shirt, tan pants and blue shoes.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7118.
