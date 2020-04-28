A 33-year-old man was arrested by Redwood City police Friday, April 24, for suspicion of numerous incidents of child sexual assaults beginning in 2017, according to police.
Detectives had conducted surveillance in Portola Valley and obtained a $3 million arrest warrant. The man, William Bussman, was contacted at his residence and arrested without incident, according to police.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Monica DeLaCerda at (650) 780-7697 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.