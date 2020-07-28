Following months of national civil unrest due to acts of police brutality, Redwood City will begin hosting a series of virtual dialogue sessions, enabling community members to express concerns around local policing and ideas on how to develop a more equitable city.
A total of six virtual town halls will be hosted by the city and moderated by the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, a communication and dispute resolution nonprofit based in San Mateo. Up to 80 participants will be allowed to register for one of the six sessions to allow for a greater amount of dialogue.
Sessions will not be recorded for future viewing, as was done with the city’s first town hall addressing policing hosted on June 10. An email statement from Jennifer Yamaguma, the city’s communications manager, attributed this decision to a concern for the comfortability of public participants.
“With the intent of facilitating open and candid dialogue, and for the comfort of all participants, the Community Dialogue Sessions will not be recorded,” said the statement which went on to state the Peninsula Conflict Center will be preparing a report detailing “themes and recommendations” which would be provided to the City Council and placed in public record in late September or early October.
While the session held on Tuesday, July 28, is at full capacity, an additional English session will be Aug. 17 from 6-9 p.m., with a youth session being held Aug. 13 from 3-5 p.m. Two Spanish sessions, with English translations, will also be held, one from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 and another Aug. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Visit www.redwoodcity.org/departments/police-department/about-us/at-a-glance for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.