Nationally growing criticism of policing practices has reached Redwood City whose officials are now planning to host a Q&A after a series of inquiries into the policies of the local department.
Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland will host a virtual town hall 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, where community members are encouraged to ask questions about training and use-of-force policies. The city of San Mateo recently hosted a similar town hall on Wednesday, June 3, but opted to also feature community leaders alongside multiple local officials.
Inspiration for hosting the town halls come from a series of demonstrations against police brutality that have continued to pop up across the county, leading community members to focus their scrutiny on various local law enforcement departments.
Though questions will be taken live if time allows during the virtual town hall hosted on the digital conferencing platform Zoom, a press release suggests community members submit questions via email.
The town hall will be hosted 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, via Zoom. To submit a question email social@redwoodcity.org. To learn more about the event visit redwoodcity.org/communitypolicing. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting. (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 971 2570 7141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.