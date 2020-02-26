A Redwood City parolee with 11 previous felony convictions pleaded no contest Monday to felony evading an officer and faces up to 32 months in state prison.
Michael Andrew Silks, 37, drove on the wrong side of the El Camino Real and sped away April 18, 2019, after an officer tried a traffic stop, prosecutors said.
Silks nearly caused a collision before abandoning the vehicle, where officers found heroin, LSD, methamphetamine and burglary tools, prosecutors said.
He was found the next day and police found in his car a paper describing how to break into vehicles, prosecutors said.
Silks will be sentenced April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.