The Redwood City Council officially adopted a budget for the next year that uses surplus COVID-19 aid to balance one year of deficits while officials begin a discussion into future revenue streams to cover losses in coming years.
“We’re really continuing to focus on financial best practices, planning for the future and advancing for your priorities in the coming year,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said during Monday’s council meeting. “We knew we would not be in a healthy position at this point as we strive to come out of the pandemic and so you had wisely set aside funds so we’ll rely on those next year.”
The city will use $8.2 million from operating balances of the last two fiscal years and an additional $1.2 million from a $9.1 million “pandemic reserve fund” to cover a $9.3 million budget deficit in the fiscal year 2023-24. Those funds would also help to cut down on a projected $14.5 million deficit in the following year by more than half. Looking long term, the city is expecting budget deficits through 2030-31.
With that in mind, Stevenson Diaz said officials and the community will need to begin conversations on how the city can increase revenue. In the approved 442-page budget document, staff says they have presented the Finance and Audit Committee with a proposal to develop a multiyear revenue enhancement strategy that would include examining cost-recovery fees and reviewing potentially creating improvement or assessment districts.
Some changes could require voter support, the document reads. Others could be charging for digital signs or collecting credit card fees when used to pay some significant bills or increasing the city’s business license tax and property transfer taxes.
Most of the city’s general fund is supported by taxes with $65 million coming in property tax, $38 million in sales tax, $9.5 million in utility user tax and $4.3 million in hotel tax. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the city’s general fund is projected to see about $176 million in revenue — up about 3% compared to last fiscal year.
Councilmembers ultimately voted to officially adopt the document but not before discussing potentially finding funding for the Purposeful, Action, Creation and Engagement Program. The program was created in partnership between the Redwood City Together and the Redwood City Police Activities League to provide mentorship to kids in response to growing youth-led disruptions.
Councilmember Chris Sturken, who advocated for permanently funding the pilot program’s budget, argued the program has been a strong benefit for the city. Fellow councilmembers agreed on the program’s importance with Councilmember Diane Howard suggesting the city could help by seeking county support for the program given that it serves children from outside the city.
Stevenson Diaz noted the program is currently in the running for a $200,000 state grant that would fully fund the program for two years and that the city has not yet received a report on its budget standing to fully assess what the program may need moving forward.
“I don’t think there’s a crisis where they’re not paying the bills,” Stevenson Diaz said while advocating for leveraging private funding to support the program.
The council’s budget vote also included a vote of approval for an updated five-year capital improvement Program worth $473.6 million, not including $16 million for staffing. Those funds will go toward years of improvements to parking, parks, levees, sewer and stormwater systems, and technology, transportation and water infrastructure.
