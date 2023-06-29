The Redwood City Council officially adopted a budget for the next year that uses surplus COVID-19 aid to balance one year of deficits while officials begin a discussion into future revenue streams to cover losses in coming years.

“We’re really continuing to focus on financial best practices, planning for the future and advancing for your priorities in the coming year,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said during Monday’s council meeting. “We knew we would not be in a healthy position at this point as we strive to come out of the pandemic and so you had wisely set aside funds so we’ll rely on those next year.”

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription