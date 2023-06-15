The Redwood City Council adopted a balanced budget for fiscal year 2023-24 in large part because of surplus dollars set aside during previous budget cycles but new funding streams may be needed to help the city weather nearly a decade of projected budget deficits.
“As we enter into this next budget season, we are continuing to focus on the financial best properties that have really been the hallmark for the city in the last several years and continuing to advance the strategic plan that the City Council has endorsed and your top priorities,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said during Monday’s council meeting. “We’re continuing our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and again we’ve moved through a substantial part of our recovery strategy and we really now are solidly focused on re-imagining services.”
Faced with a $9.3 million budget deficit, councilmembers agreed to a plan by Stevenson Diaz to cover the gap using $8.2 million from operating balances of the last two fiscal years. An additional $1.2 million from a $9.1 million “pandemic reserve fund” or surplus dollars set aside for a potential deficit, will cover the remaining gap and cut a projected $14.5 million deficit in the following year by more than half.
But faced with an average deficit of $9.1 million for the next eight years, Stevenson Diaz said the city will likely need to consider alternative long-term ways to generate revenue such as user fee and tax increases, new taxes, digital sign revenue and convenience fees for credit card payments.
The city’s general fund is projected to see about $176 million in revenue next fiscal year — up about 3% compared to last fiscal year. Most of those dollars will come from $65 million in property tax, $38 million in sales tax, $9.5 in utility user tax and $4.3 million in hotel tax.
But Mayor Jeff Gee noted those numbers are only estimates and the money takes months to be received by the city. He also noted current sewer service rates fall short of fully funding future capital improvement needs.
“It’s an art to a certain extent to have your consultants and the forecasts but reality can be a little bit different and you’ll only find that three to six months later,” Gee said. “That’s a tough way to manage revenue, I would say.”
The city has saved money and kept operations going in recent years by implementing a hiring freeze, tapping into reserves and leaning on state and federal dollars. Most frozen positions have been refilled as of December with the last four open positions funded in the 2023-24 budget. Doing so will help relieve some stress on staff, councilmembers agreed, while also acknowledging that staffing levels have not kept up with the city’s population growth.
In 2001, the city had about 595 employees compared to about 76,000 residents. With the additional four staff, the city will have about 590 employees providing services to more than 84,000 residents, not accounting for the thousands who commute into the city each day for work.
A study into community development and transit is currently underway, which will also include reviewing the city’s capacity to provide services and its staffing balance, Stevenson Diaz said. She also plans to launch a study into whether efficiencies could be made in the city manager’s, attorney’s and clerk’s office.
The city has tapped into $12 million in grant funding to help cover projects and is seeking out another $40 million in federal, state and regional grants for areas like drought relief, flood mitigation assistance, library services, public safety and more, according to the release. A pro-housing designation from the state and an All American City Award could also help the city move projects forward in cost effective ways because the labels open up additional grant opportunities.
“We’re in a really difficult situation right now, we have a lot of work to do to get to a better place, to be sustainable,” Councilmember Diane Howard said. “But to continue to be positive and to continue to strive to build a welcoming Redwood City by the work that we’re doing and continue to strive for excellence, well good for us. I hope every single one of us will continue to do that and it’s not going to be easy.”
