The Redwood City Council adopted a balanced budget for fiscal year 2023-24 in large part because of surplus dollars set aside during previous budget cycles but new funding streams may be needed to help the city weather nearly a decade of projected budget deficits. 

“As we enter into this next budget season, we are continuing to focus on the financial best properties that have really been the hallmark for the city in the last several years and continuing to advance the strategic plan that the City Council has endorsed and your top priorities,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said during Monday’s council meeting. “We’re continuing our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and again we’ve moved through a substantial part of our recovery strategy and we really now are solidly focused on re-imagining services.” 

