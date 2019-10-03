The Redwood City Planning Commission is in favor of zoning changes to incentivize housing development in the mixed-use live/work district, but is split as to how much housing should be allowed.
The MULW district encompasses more than 37 acres near corridors including El Camino Real, Woodside Road, Arguello Street, Winslow Street and Rolison Road. The district was established in 2013 with the goal of facilitating a creative mix of homes and low intensity workplaces so the only housing allowed is live/work units — a workplace and home occupied by the same resident.
However, no such projects have been submitted to the city. In fact, there has been almost no development activity in the zoning district since it was established despite a strong market and numerous projects elsewhere in the city and region. Developers have proposed several residential projects over the years, including ones with affordable housing, but have not moved them forward because the current zoning is too restrictive.
“Something needs to happen obviously in this area,” Commissioner Michael Smith said at a study session Tuesday.
So staff proposed a series of zoning amendments to encourage development in the district, including allowing standalone and multifamily housing, which are currently not allowed, by right.
That proposal has been embraced by the commission.
“Overall I’m sure I’ll share with my fellow commissioners that I enthusiastically support making it easier to build multifamily housing here and improving the jobs/housing imbalance,” said Commissioner Rick Hunter.
But commissioners are not on the same page as to how much density to allow.
Staff’s proposal entails maintaining a cap of 20 units per acre in the district or as much as 40 units per acre if it includes community benefits, such as affordable housing or child care, are provided.
Hunter felt 20 units per acre is low and proposed making 40 units per acre the standard and allowing 60 units per acre with community benefits.
“I would like it to be as much housing as we can, it’s such a city priority, and if we can do 40 and 60 I’d be all for that,” he said.
Smith also called for more density in the proposal and both he and Hunter’s comments echoed those of property owners in the MULW district. Bryan Jacobs, who owns 65 Winslow St., said the current and proposed density caps are an outlier in the city and would allow him to build just eight units on his 18,000 square foot lot.
“Find me an 18,000 square foot lot anywhere in the city that only has eight units on it,” he said, adding that nearby mixed-use districts allow as many as 60 units per acre. “This is not doing enough to get more residential.”
Senior Planner Lindy Chan said increasing the proposed density could require additional environmental review that could span eight months to a year. For that reason, Chair Kevin Bondonno said the proposed density should remain as is, at least for the time being.
“At this moment for this iteration I would not be interested in re-evaluating or changing the density or the height,” he said. “We want to effect some change in this particular district so I’d rather not make too many tweaks for that reason. Let’s get moving, let’s get going.”
Commissioner Ernie Schmidt said he’s also against raising the proposed density, but didn’t elaborate further on that point.
In addition to Jacobs, other property owners in the district felt the proposal doesn’t go far enough to incentivize housing because it lowers the floor area ratio from 2 to 1.5. Under the proposal, a developer would only be entitled to a FAR of 2 in exchange for community benefits.
Brad Ehikian, representing property owners at, 1509 and 1531 Main St., said lowering the FAR will negatively impact property values and future redevelopment of the site.
“A 1.5 FAR is just not enough density for us to make sense out of our site,” he said.
Commissioner Nancy Radcliffe agreed with maintaining a 2 FAR.
“I’d like to stay at 2 FAR. It’d be nice to really get this area moving and I think that would really help in doing that,” she said.
But Commissioner Renee Ortega said he favored staff’s FAR proposal because it will lead to more community benefits in the city.
“If we don’t put something in place to incentivize some of the things we want to see in our community then we’re not going to see them,” he said.
Staff proposed lowering the FAR to 1.5 in part because 2 is already substantially higher than other mixed-use districts, according to a staff report.
While the proposal does not increase density and lowers FAR in the district, it does allow for taller buildings. Mixed-used developments specifically would be able to go from three stories to four stories by right and as tall as five stories with community benefits while commercial and residential projects could go from three stories to four stories in exchange for community benefits.
Beyond housing and density, commissioners agreed that the district is not appropriate for retail, but are interested in alternative ways of activating ground floors.
