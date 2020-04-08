James Harold Ward, 70, convicted of first degree murder in the 1982 stabbing of his girlfriend in an apartment near Woodside Road in Redwood City, was granted a parole date Tuesday after a hearing at the California State Prison at Solano.
An administrative review now follows and the matter is then sent to the governor, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. It’s expected to take up to five months before the governor’s decision. Wagstaffe said.
At the prisoner’s last two parole hearings in 2014 and 2018, the board of parole hearings found the prisoner suitable for parole and granted the prisoner a parole date, Wagstaffe said. On both occasions, the California governor reversed the decision of the Board of Parole Hearings and denied the parole date, Wagstaffe said.
Prisoner Ward had been previously convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon for a knife attack on a previous girlfriend.
Wagstaffe said the District Attorney’s Office opposed parole for Ward.
“He still does not have insight into his anger at women,” Wagstaffe said.
We don’t think he’s dealt with his rage, the district attorney said.
