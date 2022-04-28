A military equipment report released by the Redwood City Police Department was met with both praise and criticism with some applauding the document for providing transparency into the department’s inventory while others argued the cache of weapons are unnecessary for keeping city residents safe.
Redwood City’s Police Department released its Military Equipment Use Report during Monday’s City Council meeting in accordance with Assembly Bill 481, state legislation that took effect Jan. 1 and requires police departments to disclose what type and the amount of “military grade” equipment they have in their possession in an annual report. This year’s report is the first to follow the legislation and outlines items the department had before the start of this year.
Redwood City police Capt. Ashley Osborne assured the council that the equipment is necessary for ensuring the department is property prepared for any type of incident and has tools in its toolbox for responding without causing casualties.
“All of these items we have, in our view, are used to bring about the peaceful resolution of critical incidents, to provide our officers with the options to de-escalate situations and have options available other than just a lethal force option,” Osborne said.
In total, the department owns more than $250,000 of equipment including various tear gas ammunition and canisters, smoke and flash rounds, one Chevrolet Tahoe, one mobile command vehicle, one AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, one Thompson submachine gun, one breaching shotgun, two sniper rifles, two bean bag shotguns, four remote ground vehicles, four Colt LE6945 carbine rifles, five pepperball launchers and ammunition, 12 Colt M4 rifles, 23 Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun, 40 less-lethal ammunition launchers and 87 semi-automatic rifles.
A number of other items owned by the San Mateo County Emergency Services Bureau and other local public agencies are also detailed in the report given that the equipment could be used within city limits. Those items include a fully armored medical vehicle, an armored rescue vehicle and drones.
Comparing the amount of equipment the department has to the stock of other agencies, Osborne said the city is “in the middle.” Any new equipment the department would be interested in acquiring would only be purchased with council approval and would be reflected in future reports, Osborne said. Those reports, which will include data on equipment use, any complaints and how those complaints were resolved, are also required to be discussed during a public forum where participants can ask questions.
Criticism and support
Overall, the initial report was well received by most of the council but drew criticism from community members who implored the council to not approve the report after asserting the presence of military grade weapons make the community less safe. Instead, many lobbied the council to establish a civilian oversight board and to invest in other resources like housing to help reduce crime and the perceived need for the equipment.
The council ultimately approved the report in a 5-2 vote with Mayor Giselle Hale praising the “rigorous debate” surrounding the item, Councilmember Diane Howard praising the department’s restraint in using the equipment and Councilmember Jeff Gee sharing his support for ensuring the department remains well prepared.
“I want you to be ready, to have choices, and most importantly if something terrible were to happen in Redwood City, I don’t want any of us to have regrets that you didn’t have the right tools in that situation,” Gee said.
Councilmembers Michael Smith and Lissette Espinoza-GarnicaEU nations accuse Moscow of natural gas ‘blackmail’ voted against accepting the report with Smith sharing concerns that the report lacked additional details that would influence his understanding of why the city needs the equipment. Espinoza-Garnica shared deep concerns that the equipment would be used against civilians during public demonstrations.
Osborne encouraged Espinoza-Garnica to look at the department’s track record, pointing to what he described as a toned down response to a rally in the summer of 2020 which drew thousands to Redwood City’s Courthouse Square to protest police violence and systemic racism.
Honoring racial equity
Nearly two years after that gathering took place, the city is expected to unveil a racial equity mural along the Jefferson Avenue underpass. Councilmembers approved a preliminary mural design by Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith, an artist of Nigerian, Jewish and European descent based in Oakland and creative director for the nonprofit Bay Area Mural Program.
In her piece, Wolfe-Goldsmith threads modern representations of minority groups with historical aspects of their culture and incorporates messages of unity and collective progress. She also intends to incorporate images of local historical figures within the piece.
Vice Mayor Diana Reddy encouraged staff to work with Wolfe-Goldsmith on ensuring the local figures are from Redwood City rather than the East Palo Alto individuals she initially called out. Arts Commission Vice Chair Ashley Quintana said Wolfe-Goldsmith has been open to the changes and Chris Beth, Recreation and Community Services Department director, said the artist plans to facilitate additional community feedback before submitting a final design to the city.
The final design will be presented to the council before work begins. Wolfe-Goldsmith said she can complete the project by the end of summer with painting taking up to two months. Councilmembers raved about the quick timeframe and the current project design they said encapsulates their initial vision for the piece.
“What was important to all of us was that this not be a moment but this be a movement, and that this be a first very important step in memorializing what had happened, not just in one summer but over years, centuries, right here in the community and I believe this piece of art does just that,” Hale said.
Protecting reproductive health
In other business, the council voted unanimously to direct staff to draft a letter to the Board of Supervisors, asking that it establishes a buffer zone around a Planned Parenthood clinic just outside Redwood City’s boundaries similar to ordinances adopted in San Francisco and Walnut Creek. The buffer, as would be argued in the letter, would provide patients seeking reproductive health care protections from harassment that could prevent them from accessing the care otherwise.
Hale brought the issue forward after recognizing protests around the site increasing as legislative battles to reduce access to abortions have grown strength in other states. She said the buffer would protect both local residents and out-of-state visitors who may seek out treatment at the site.
“We are seeing unprecedented attacks on reproductive rights,” Hale said, raising concerns federal abortion protections could be reversed later this year, potentially making California an abortion sanctuary state. “This is really about preparedness and ensuring both our residents here can have access to care and those seeking this care from outside the state can also access it.”
