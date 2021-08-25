A Redwood City man who allegedly engaged in a standoff with police after barricading himself inside his residence for 14 hours pleaded no contest to several misdemeanors Tuesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Domingo Molina Jr. faces a sentence of one year in jail and has credit for 261 days served. He is accused of trying to rob a man at gunpoint March 30 in Redwood City and committing domestic violence against a woman Jan. 29 in San Carlos, prosecutors said. The incidents led to an investigation that identified Molina as the culprit, prosecutors said. Police arrived with an arrest warrant March 30 that led to the standoff that ended when a SWAT team used gas to get Molina to leave the residence, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.