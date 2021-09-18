A 26-year-old Redwood City resident who pleaded no contest to felony child molestation after he approached a 16-year-old girl at a Redwood City bus stop and grabbed her breasts was sentenced to 32 months of state prison Friday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Fidelino Jesus Ruiz, approached the girl in January 2020, holding a condom and asking the girl for sex, prosecutors said. Ruiz later approached another 16-year-old girl at Sequoia High School and asked her if she had a boyfriend, prompting school officials to call the police, prosecutors said. He must register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victims for 10 years and must stay away from Sequoia High School. Due to the length of the case, his credit for time served while the case unfolded meant he was released following sentencing, prosecutors said.
